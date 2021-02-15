Serial Entrepreneur Shashicka Tyre-Hill Announces Faith Over Fear Tour

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta, GA based author, coach and entrepreneur Shashicka Tyre-Hill recently announced the launch of her 2021 tour, Faith Over Fear. Kicking off in late March in Columbia, SC and concluding in December in Orlando, FL, Tyre-Hill will travel across the country sharing her true-life journey.

She will speak on how she overcame some of the roadblocks in her life; from living, growing and understanding the words that God spoke to her. This powerful event promises to evoke real emotion, from laughter to tears and finding encouragement to deliver your own personal testimony to talk by faith rather than by sight.

Shashicka Tyre-Hill is no stranger to overcoming adversity. She dropped out of school in 9th grade to raise a child, and even spent her last $750 to bet on herself and build a business from the ground up. Even when her business was not profitable, she worked days, nights and weekends on her business.

Eventually, through incredible hard work and persistence, she's become a massively successful serial entrepreneur. Aside from being a renowned business coach and running several companies, she's a 4-time published author and is continuously on a quest to find new ways to better people's lives. In fact, one of her books titled Blessings and Miracles was made to help others overcome challenges in their lives and reach the light at the end of the tunnel.

Shashicka Tyre-Hill is also successful largely in part to her ability to overcome adversity. She says, "We all face adversity in our lives, but it's how you get through them that matters."

She is living proof that no challenge is too hard to overcome, and that current circumstances do not define a person. She has already become immensely successful in her own career, and now devotes herself to the success of others.

