Sergio Tacchini Europe, Ltd. Enters Into Footwear License Agreement With Sugi International Limited

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sergio Tacchini Europe, Ltd. and Sugi International Limited, announced that they have entered into a long-term footwear license agreement beginning with the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Under this arrangement, Sugi will distribute Sergio Tacchini branded footwear products to retailers in Europe, Russia, North Africa and the Middle East. Sergio Tacchini is a globally distributed lifestyle brand which has become synonymous with culture and sport. Sugi is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of fashion footwear including for brands such as Levis, Raf Simons, Replay and Stone Island.

This new partnership will allow the Sergio Tacchini brand to significantly upgrade the quality and breadth of its footwear, while expanding distribution both in terms of territory and customer base. The Sugi design and development teams will immediately align with Sergio Tacchini's apparel designers to ensure that all products merchandise well across categories and channels.

"The Sugi organization led by Massimo Sinigaglia is perfectly aligned with our overall brand strategy as well as our goals for product quality and distribution. Their passion for brand building is a welcomed addition to the Sergio Tacchini family," said Howard Cohen, Sergio Tacchini CEO and Twin Lakes Capital Partner.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this storied Italian heritage sportswear brand and restoring Sergio Tacchini to its original majesty. The brand has always exuded strong product designs and attitude both on and off the court and we can't wait to jump into the creative process ," commented Massimo Sinigaglia, CEO of Sugi International Limited.

"Sugi's product and brand vision are a great complement to our strong and rapidly growing apparel business in Europe. As we improve the profile of the brand in existing territories and access new markets, we are looking forward to partnering with Massimo and the fantastic team he has developed," said Vincent Touzet, Director of Sergio Tacchini Europe and CEO of Movin Sarl.

About Sergio Tacchini:Established in 1966 by the Italian tennis player Sergio Tacchini and is known for disrupting the tennis world by helping to bring color to the courts. The brand's name became synonymous with Italian style and the clothing gained international recognition. The brand was quickly adopted in the '80s by the football casuals subculture across Europe, and the US hip-hop scene. Today, the Sergio Tacchini brand is distributed globally in more than 70 countries— www.sergiotacchini.com

