Serge Savard: Forever Canadien - The Biography Of The Former Montreal Canadiens Player And General Manager To Be Released In English On October 21st, 2020

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - KO Éditions is proud to announce the release of Serge Savard: Forever Canadien after the huge success of the French version, Serge Savard: Canadien jusqu'au bout, which has already sold over 30,000 copies in Quebec.

Written by Quebec sports journalist Philippe Cantin, this riveting story looks back at Serge Savard's professional career against a backdrop of Canadian politics and sports. Cantin skillfully captures the key moments of Savard's journey, the ups as well as the downs, that shaped him as a hockey player—from his apprenticeship as a rookie to his retirement from the Canadiens, the 1972 Summit Series and his years with the Winnipeg Jets—and, later, as the Canadians general manager. This captivating and carefully documented book details the rich history of our country's beloved sport through the life of a man who has experienced it like none other.

Since his first games played on a makeshift ice rink in Landrienne, Abitibi, Quebec, where he spent his childhood, Serge Savard has been guided by one thing: His love of hockey. In this biographical account, the athlete and businessman, who played for the infamous red, white and blue organization for 33-years and competed in 10 Stanley Cups playoffs, takes us behind the scenes of a larger-than-life career. Through these pages, and under the skillful writing of Philippe Cantin, discover a man whose values have guided each and every decision, even the most crucial ones.

About the author:A fixture in the pages of the daily newspaper La Presse for over 30 years, Philippe Cantin now covers the sports scene for various media outlets. Serge Savard: Forever Canadien is his third book about the Quebec hockey world, and the first to be translated to English.

About KO ÉditionsKO Éditions is an entity of Groupe KO. The Group KO is made up of Productions KOTV, Productions KO Scène, KO 24, KO Média and KO Éditions. In an industry full of possibilities, the KO Group sees opportunities and takes them.

Information:

Author: Philippe CantinTranslator: Christopher Korchin ISBN: 978-2-924965-34-4Price: $29.95Publication date: October 21, 2020Number of pages: 504 pagesFormat : 6 X 9 inches

