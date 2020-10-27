Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire YellowPepper, a fintech pioneer with proprietary technology and partnerships supporting leading financial institutions and startups in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Serge Elkiner, CEO & Founder of YellowPepper and Eduardo Coello, Regional President for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean are pictured at the Visa Miami Innovation Center in October 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

The acquisition of YellowPepper will accelerate the adoption of Visa's "network of networks" strategy by significantly reducing the time-to-market and cost for issuers and processors associated with accessing innovative and interoperable solutions, regardless of who owns or operates the payment rails.

"We are extremely excited about our acquisition of YellowPepper and how it enhances the growth trajectory of our business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The acquisition will accelerate Visa's ability to create innovative and accessible digital payment solutions that empower consumers and businesses, allowing them to thrive socially and economically," said Eduardo Coello, Regional President for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean. "YellowPepper's technology, which acts like a 'universal adapter', will be key to build on our 'network of networks' strategy to become a single point of access for initiating any transaction type and enabling the secure movement of money."

YellowPepper will facilitate an easier integration to Visa Direct, Visa's real-time push payments platform, Visa B2B Connect, Visa's non-card-based payment cross-border B2B network, and value added services. Collectively, this will expand digital products and services enablement, provide compelling and safe experiences for the ecosystem, and grow new flow volumes and transactions. For example, earlier this year, Visa and YellowPepper enabled the first real-time platform of its kind in Peru to develop PLIN, a P2P solution with Scotiabank, BBVA, and Interbank. By combining Visa Direct capabilities with YellowPepper's proprietary Alias Directory, Customer Identity profile and Smart Routing tools, consumers can now use an email, phone number or other personal credential to exchange money via their bank using a payment option of their choice.

"Over the last three years, we have partnered closely with YellowPepper to deliver innovative solutions to clients in the region. As these solutions scale to other markets, aligning more closely with YellowPepper and combining our businesses is a natural extension of our relationship. Together, we can offer a flexible and low-cost platform in order to connect to multiple networks for new flows throughout Latin America and beyond," said Ruben Salazar, Head of Innovation and Products for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean. "With our acquisition of YellowPepper we will make it easier for clients to enable new use cases and expand our value added services, such as tokenization, multi-rail integration, identity validation, authentication and risk tools to deliver an integrated user experience."

"YellowPepper's unique technology platform is modern, interoperable, secure and scalable," said Serge Elkiner, CEO & Founder of YellowPepper. "Paired together, Visa and YellowPepper can deliver enhanced payment capabilities, providing profound value-added services for issuers, governments and processors in the region. YellowPepper has strived to transform the banking and payments landscape in Latin America over the last 15 years through technology and with the acceleration of digitalization globally and the disappearing of borders, our clients will benefit tremendously from us joining the Visa family," he added.

YellowPepper will continue to commercially provide its brand-agnostic solutions with CEO Serge Elkiner continuing to lead the YellowPepper team. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the next several weeks.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (V) - Get Report is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

About YellowPepper

Founded in 2004, YellowPepper is Latin America's pioneer in innovative digital financial solutions. The company's proven platform enables financial institutions to easily launch card and account agnostic real-time solutions, while providing value added services such as tokenization, identity validation and risk tools to deliver a complete transaction and service offering. Operating in 9 Latin American countries, the Miami-based company currently serves 50 clients and 5 million monthly active users. For more information, please visit www.YellowPepper.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "will," "is expected," and other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding the timing and likelihood of closing, YellowPepper's future success, the impact of the acquisition on Visa's growth, and the other benefits to Visa, developers, financial institutions and consumers.

By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made; (ii) are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance; and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from Visa's forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the timing and outcome of the regulatory approval process, shifts in the regulatory and competitive landscape, YellowPepper's maintenance of relationships with sources of data, cyber incidents, the pace and success of integration, YellowPepper's success in international expansion, and various other factors, including those contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Real Time Payments

For "real time" payments, actual fund availability varies by receiving financial institution, receiving account type, region, and whether transaction is domestic or cross-border.

