Seres Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at two upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conferenceat 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

An audio webcast of each presentation will be available under the "Investors and News" section of Seres' website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres' SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres' SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis, and plans to initiate a clinical program with SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005007/en/