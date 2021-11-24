Seres Therapeutics To Present At Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seres Therapeutics, participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will take place November 29 - December 2, 2021. The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing on the Seres website.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres' SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 in a Phase 1b study to address gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

