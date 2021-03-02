SERB Completes Acquisition Of BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals To Create A Global Leader In Critical Care Medicines

Acquisition gives SERB a commercial presence in the US and expands critical care portfolio

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SERB Specialty Pharmaceuticals ("SERB"), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical group focused on prescription medicines that address rare and life-threatening diseases, today announced the acquisition of BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, a division of Boston Scientific that develops, manufactures, and commercializes antidotes and rescue medicines to treat patients with critical conditions.

Jeremie Urbain, CEO of SERB, said: "BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals and SERB are an excellent strategic fit, with complementary portfolios, geographies, and capabilities. The combined company is now a truly global specialty pharmaceutical business with a diversified portfolio of critical care medicines and a growing presence in rare diseases. This creates a platform for growth and broadens the scope for further strategic acquisitions.

BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals has a portfolio of market-leading emergency care products, including CroFab ®, Voraxaze ®, and DigiFab ®. These products are sold primarily in the United States through internal sales, marketing, and medical affairs teams, and are available in other territories on a named patient basis. In August of 2020, the European Medicines Agency accepted for review a Marketing Authorisation Application for Voraxaze®. The company has best-in-class capabilities in polyclonal antibody development and manufacturing with facilities in Wales, Australia, and Utah.

Anthony Higham, President of BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, said: "Joining SERB will allow BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals to reach its full potential, expanding our offering to customers in the US and accelerating our European expansion plans. Together we will make an even greater impact in the lives of patients and the people who care for them."

Today's acquisition transforms the group into a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical platform that is well-positioned for further growth, with around 400 employees based in 11 offices, new manufacturing capabilities, and a direct commercial presence across all major pharmaceutical markets worldwide.

SERB is backed by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP, Partners Group, and Merieux Equity Partners.

About SERB

SERB Specialty Pharmaceuticals is a leading pan-European specialty pharmaceutical group, providing globally a reliable supply of prescription medicines to patient suffering from rare and life-threatening diseases.

Following strategic acquisitions and targeted developments, SERB has succeeded in establishing a consistent drugs portfolio focused on niche specialty pharmaceuticals, to ensure continuous availability of life-saving medicines and answer unmet medical needs.

Our commitment is to provide solutions against critical conditions globally and in the long-term. https://serb.eu/

About BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals

BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals provides rescue medicines typically used in emergency rooms and intensive care units to treat patients for whom there are limited treatment options. We are dedicated to the development, manufacture, and commercialization of quality medicines that make a real difference to patients and their families. Our current portfolio of antidotes counteracts certain snake venoms and the toxicity associated with some heart and cancer medications. To learn more, please visit: btgsp.com.

For further information, please contact:

SERB Specialty Pharmaceuticals

UK, US, and ROW: Chris Sampson, Corporate Communications chris.sampson@btgsp.com / +44 (0)7773 251 178

Europe: Image Sept: Leslie Jung-Isenwater serb@image7.uk.com / +44 (0)7818 641 803

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serb-completes-acquisition-of-btg-specialty-pharmaceuticals-to-create-a-global-leader-in-critical-care-medicines-301237937.html

SOURCE BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals; SERB Specialty Pharmaceuticals