Sequire Cannabis Conference Goes Live On 4/20 With Industry Experts

SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) - Get Report, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced today that Steve DeAngelo, Dr. Sue Sisley, Emily Paxhia, Steven Hawkins, and Dr. Jeffrey Chen will all be participating as keynote speakers at the first ever Sequire Cannabis Conference.

This 1-day virtual investor event will be held via SRAX's Sequire Virtual Events platform on April 20th, 2021. Nearly a million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature over 40 Cannabis companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside prominent names in the Cannabis space.

The Cannabis Conference is one of many industry specific events that Sequire will host this year to ignite their growing Investor Community.

Register Here: https://cannabis-conference.mysequire.com/

Speaker Details:

Steve DeAngelo Interview with Emily PaxhiaTuesday, April 20th at 4:30pm ETSteve DeAngelo, a globally recognized cannabis leader known as "the father of the legal industry," will be interviewed by Emily Paxhia, co-founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon. Steve is a lifelong activist and entrepreneur; his most notable business achievements include co-founding Harborside, The Arcview Group, The Last Prisoner Project non-profit (2019), and Radio Free Cannabis podcast (2020).

Dr. Sue Sisley and Steven Hawkins Interview with Dr. Jeffrey ChenTuesday, April 20th at 5:00pm ETDr. Sue Sisley, MD, President of Scottsdale Research Institute & Principal Investigator for FDA-approved randomized controlled trials examining safety/efficacy of smoked marijuana flower, and Steven Hawkins, Interim CEO of the United States Cannabis Council and Executive Director of the Marijuana Policy Project, will be interviewed by Dr. Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, the Cofounder/CEO of Radicle Science.

Event: 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference Date: Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 Time: 11:30am ET - 5:30pm ET

About SRAX

SRAX (SRAX) - Get Report is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

