Sequans To Host Virtual Analyst/Investor Event

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) - Get Report, leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT, will host a virtual Analyst/Investor Event on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations. To access the site and register for the event, participants should allow several minutes before the start time.

The virtual event will last approximately two hours including a question-and-answer session. The purpose of the event is to provide an in-depth explanation of how the company is capitalizing on two of the most important trends of the decade: 5G and IoT.

The virtual format will feature presentations from Sequans executives, including CEO Georges Karam and CFO Deborah Choate. Some of the topics to be covered during the event include:

Current market opportunity and design win pipelineExpanding go-to-market capabilitiesNew productsNew customers and partnersPreview of participation in CES

Sequans will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 during pre-market hours, followed by a conference call. It is the company's practice to provide details of its quarterly results call on the last business day of the quarter.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) - Get Report is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Finland, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005136/en/