PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc., announced today the launch of its new AzureSeq One-Step Universal RT-qPCR kit for the detection of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 N501Y variant. The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR N501Y kit uses a single-tube reaction targeting the N1 nucleocapsid gene, both alleles of S gene N501Y (A23063T), and includes RNaseP as a control. The assay uses common qPCR instruments with detection channels of FAM, HEX, Cy5, and ROX.

SeqOnce BioSciences Announces RT-qPCR Assay to Detect SARS-CoV-2 N501Y Variant

The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR N501Y assay does not require viral RNA extraction and has a rapid cycling protocol option, delivering sample to answer results in under 30'.

"The AzureSeq N501Y assay provides health officials, CLIA labs, and hospitals the ability to quickly identify and monitor this important SARS-CoV-2 variant," stated Joe Dunham, CSO of SeqOnce. "We decided to also target the N1 gene so the assay can be used in front-line detection, as well as identification of samples that have previously tested positive."

CEO of SeqOnce Biosciences, Chris Angermayer commented: "Our team and partners made the commitment to rapidly design and manufacture this assay due to the potential immediate health impacts in our communities. By using a novel product development method, the team delivered the assay in days rather than months. We anticipate applying this process to rapidly deliver additional assays as mutations are likely to continue to appear at a high rate."

The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR N501Y kit is currently for Research Use Only.

About SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.

SeqOnce Biosciences is a life science genomics company developing innovative products for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and technologies that address critical needs in the research and clinical markets. Learn more at http://seqonce.com

