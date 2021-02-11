Separation Machinery Market To Hit $110.6 Bn By 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the separation machinery market which estimates the market valuation for separation machinery will cross US$ 110.6 billion by 2027. The rapidly growing water & wastewater industry in North America & Europe will boost industry demand.

The separation machinery market will be driven by the rapidly growing industrial processing industry in developed economies such as the U.S. Germany, the UK, France, etc. The product demand for industrial processing is projected to grow at 4.1% CAGR through 2027. Separation machines find extensive applications in several industries, such as the rapidly growing food, chemical manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries, across the globe for the processing of raw materials, filtration of solvents and solutions, separation of mixtures, and processing of the final products. The rapidly growing industrialization across the globe is expected to witness high growth in the separation machinery market during the forecast period.

The separation machinery market from life sciences valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit 4.2% CAGR during 2021 to 2027. Different types of synthetic, semisynthetic membranes and filters are widely used in life sciences. Separating machinery, such as centrifuges, electrophoresis, etc., are widely used in life science for the separation of different components of the solutions and separation of liquid mixtures of different densities.

HVAC/environmental is likely to generate more than USD 17 billion in 2027 on account of widespread applications of filter type separation machines in HVAC systems for the removal or filtration of odors, smoke, heat, dust, airborne bacteria, carbon dioxide, and other gases. The increasing use of HVAC systems in residential and commercial sectors is driven by the increasing population and consumer spending, boosting the separation machinery market growth during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa was one of the regions that held a major market share in 2020 and is forecast to witness 4% growth rate till 2027. This can be attributed to the increasing product demand for water and wastewater treatment from the past few years. Due to increasing water scarcity in the Middle East & Africa, the need for water reuse is growing at a faster rate.

According to Global Water Intelligence, it is being predicted that the Middle East & Africa will become the third-largest water reuse market in the world. Despite this, Saudi Arabia reuses only 18% of its wastewater, showcasing a tremendous potential for the separation machinery market. There is growing pressure on the regional water resource, driven by climate change and population growth. The growing cities in the region will put pressure on sanitation systems and available water resources. More than 5% of the world's population resides in the Middle East & Africa and holds less than 1% of the world's water resource.

Some prominent companies working in the separation machinery market are Alfa Laval, Gruppo Pieralisi, ANDRITZ, GEA Group, Schlumberger, SWECO, Hiller Separation & Process, Russell Finex, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Parkson Corporation, ACS Manufacturing, Inc., Industriefabrik Schneider, CECO Environmental, Ferrum AG, Forsberg's, Inc., and Rotex.

Some major findings of the separation machinery market report include:

The rapidly growing water & wastewater industry.

Increasing product demand from the oil & gas industry in North America .

. Rapidly growing food & beverage industry in Asia Pacific .

. Nationwide lockdowns in major economies due to COVID-19 will hamper industry growth.

Growing healthcare industry across the globe.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Separation Machinery industry 360° synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Separation Machinery Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2017 - 2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Profit margin

3.3.2 Value addition

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3.1 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID_19 impact)

3.3.4 Vendor matrix

3.3.4.1 List of key raw materials suppliers

3.3.4.2 List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.4.3 List of key end-users

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Patent analysis

3.4.2 Technology landscape

3.4.3 Production process

3.4.4 Future trends including COVID-19 impact

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Positive outlook from North America oil & gas industry

3.5.1.2 Strong potential in Asia Pacific food & beverages sector

3.5.1.3 Rising concerns over wastewater treatment on a global scale

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 High costs of installation and operations

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 China

3.6.3 Europe

3.7 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.8 Regional price trends

3.8.1 Cost structure analysis

3.8.1.1 R&D cost

3.8.1.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.8.1.3 Raw material cost

3.8.1.4 Distribution cost

3.8.1.5 Operating cost

3.8.1.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.8.2 Price by product

3.8.3 Price by application

3.8.4 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9.1 Top player overview

3.9.2 Brand analysis

3.9.3 Key stakeholders

3.9.4 Strategic dashboard

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.10.1 Supplier industry

3.10.2 Buyer industry

3.10.3 Threat of new entrants

3.10.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10.5 Industry rivalry

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 COVID-19 impact on separation machinery industry

