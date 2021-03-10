Sentry Technology Corporation Announcement Regarding SEC Rule Change

Sentry Technology Corporation (OTC Markets: SKVY) announced today recently adopted final amendments to the Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11 requiring various filings and disclosures by June 30, 2021 will impact future trading in the Company's shares.

Sentry Technology Corporation (OTC Markets: SKVY) announced today recently adopted final amendments to the Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11 requiring various filings and disclosures by June 30, 2021 will impact future trading in the Company's shares. The Company has determined it may not meet the new filing requirements. Consequently, the Company's shares may no longer be available for public trading after the June 30, 2021 SEC deadline.

Sentry Technology Corporation designs, manufactures, sells and installs Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) solutions. Our CCTV product line features VideoRailway™ and SmartTrack™, a proprietary, traveling camera technology. More information can be found at www.sentrytechnology.com.

