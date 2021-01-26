Sentry Data Systems Ranked #1 In 340B Pharmacy Management Systems From Black Book Research

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Data Systems, Inc., the nation's leader in pharmacy procurement, compliance and utilization management, today announced that the company has achieved the top ranking in the annual 340B Pharmacy Management Systems Black Book Research report, including the highest scores for user experience and outcomes. Unlike other subjective industry ratings, Black Book Research's report is based on a quantitative study including 1,169 hospital executive participants (primarily pharmacy leaders) evaluating 31 340B product and service vendors from July to December 2020.

"We're pleased to accept this top honor from Black Book Research, particularly given that the organization avoids conflicts of interest by accepting no financial reimbursement from participating vendors prior to publishing their objective results," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Sentry Data Systems. "We believe this study accurately reflects the tremendous progress Sentry's made in improving our user experience and outcomes. We're focused on our bedrock mission of helping covered entities that support our country's underserved and most vulnerable patients. To that end, we're relentless in continually improving our platform to support this critically important work. We're truly gratified to know that our customers recognize our sustained effort in achieving operational excellence."

"Approximately one-third of all U.S. health systems receive 340B funding from which health systems and outpatient facilities (including cancer centers, critical access hospitals, rural referral centers, and children's hospitals) with optimized software solutions transfer savings into programs that improve patient outcomes," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "Exceeding the strategic priorities of clients is how successful 340B solutions vendors like Sentry Data Systems receive top customer satisfaction ratings, whether it is regulatory compliance, positive finance impact, enhanced staff education, or integrations and interoperability."

Sentry received top honors in many of Black Book's 18 Key Performance Indicators including:

Support and customer care

Trust, accountability, ethics, transparency

Training

Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing

Integration and interfaces

Brand image and marketing communications

Marginal value adds

