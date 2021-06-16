Sentry Becomes Official Title Sponsor Of Wisconsin State Women's Open, Deepens Commitment To Women's Golf

WEST ALLIS, Wis., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Section of the Professional Golfers' Association of America (WPGA) is excited to announce a new partnership with Sentry, one of the nation's largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies. Based in Stevens Point, Sentry is the first title sponsor of the Wisconsin State Women's Open golf championship.

The 3-year commitment commences with the 25 th playing of the championship. Started in 1997 with a field of 23 players, the event now features 72 participants competing on June 15-16 on the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake.

"We are excited to add Sentry as the title sponsor of the Sentry Wisconsin Women's State Open," said WPGA Executive Director, Joe Stadler, PGA. "A major goal of the WPGA is to grow the participation of women playing and working in the game. This relationship will elevate the championship significantly. Sentry has always been extremely supportive of girls' golf, highlighted by hosting the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship and hosting an annual statewide girls-only event for our foundation. The title sponsorship is a perfect extension of that support."

Sentry provides business insurance and other products to companies in specific markets across the country. The company also owns and operates, SentryWorld, opened in 1982 as Wisconsin's first destination golf course. SentryWorld hosted the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship in 2019 and will host the 2023 U.S. Senior Open.

In 2017, Sentry became the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR's Sentry Tournament of Champions, played each January on Maui. And earlier this year, Sentry became the USGA's official insurance partner and presenting sponsor of the Golf Handicap Information Network (GHIN). Through these investments, coupled with becoming title sponsor of the Wisconsin State Women's Open, Sentry is committed to helping grow the game of golf and promoting recreational and amateur golf in Wisconsin and nationally.

"As title sponsor of the Wisconsin State Women's Open, Sentry is proud to be associated with women's golf at the highest level in our region," said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO. "We've had the honor of both hosting the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship and being home to the LPGA/USGA girls golf program, which specializes in providing a friendly environment for junior girls to learn the sport. Playing a part in these amazing athletes' development is a role we've embraced and enjoyed. Sentry's invested in golf because we know it brings people together—from business professionals to communities and families. The game's values of integrity, fairness, and a strong work ethic embody our way of doing business."

For more information on the Wisconsin State Open Series visit https://wisconsin.pga.com/state-opens/.

About SentrySentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from A.M. Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wis., Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com

About the Wisconsin State Open SeriesAnnually the Wisconsin PGA conducts three of the major golf events in the state, the Wisconsin State Open Series. The oldest and largest of the three championships, the Wisconsin State Open, dates back to 1919 and has been contested every year, except for a two year stretch during World War II. The list of venues is impressive, ranging from classic designs such as Blue Mound Golf & Country Club and Milwaukee Country Club to modern gems like Blackwolf Run and The Bog. The event winners are a list of who's who in the history of golf in Wisconsin. PGA Tour veterans including Jerry Kelly, Steve Stricker and Mark Wilson have all captured the title. The other two championships are relatively new compared to the Wisconsin State Open but are building a history of their own and feature the best female and senior golfers in the state on a year by year basis. The Wisconsin State Open Series is also supported by The Suter Ward Group at Morgan Stanley and TaylorMade Golf

2021 Wisconsin State Open Series June 15-16: 25 th Wisconsin State Women's Open on the Links Course at The Golf Courses of Lawsonia ( Green Lake) August 16-18: 101 st Suter Ward Group at Morgan Stanley Wisconsin State Open on the Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run ( Kohler) and Pine Hills Country Club ( Sheboygan) September 7-8: 37 th Wisconsin State Senior Open at Blackhawk Country Club (Madison)

About the Wisconsin Section PGAThe Wisconsin Section is one of the 41 sections that comprise the regional entities of the PGA of America. Over 500 members and associates belong to the Wisconsin Section, stretching from areas in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to almost the entire state of Wisconsin. Annually, the Wisconsin Section conducts over 40 professional events, operates its Junior Golf Foundation and participates in several growth-of-the-game activities (PGA Junior League, Drive, Chip and Putt and instructional clinics/days). Wisconsin PGA Office is located at 11350 W. Theo Trecker Way in West Allis, Wis.

About the PGA of AmericaThe PGA of America is the world's largest working sports organization, comprised of nearly 28,000 male and female golf professionals who are the recognized experts in growing, teaching and managing the game of golf. The organization serves millions of people throughout its 41 PGA Sections nationwide. Since its founding in 1916, The PGA of America has enhanced its leadership position by growing the game of golf through its premier spectator events, world-class education and training programs, significant philanthropic outreach initiatives and award-winning golf promotions.

