SENTRY Announces Seed Stage Investment From Factor[e] Ventures And SKion Water

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, FORT COLLINS, Colo. and BAD HOMBURG, Germany, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When things go wrong with wastewater treatment, they have the potential to go horrifically, viscerally, stenchingly and expensively wrong. And this happens far too often because plant operators just don't have good, real-time data.

A water technology team focused on making the world better through smarter decisions in water and wastewater treatment, SENTRY is solving that problem at scale with biofilm-based water quality sensors and real-time actionable information. It's a low-complexity, reliable solution that will de-stress and support operators who want to optimize wastewater treatment.

Complementary partnerships

Our recently closed Series A fundraising round and partnership with Factor[e] Ventures and SKion Water will help us enter new markets and scale much more quickly.

We'll be able to achieve things with Factor[e] and SKion Water that would be impossible for us to do on our own. For instance, the market opportunity in the developing world is enormous, and we know that wastewater treatment issues are universal. We're still learning how to engage with stakeholders in the developing world. Factor[e]'s focus has always been on brokering technology into emerging markets. Our relationship with them will allow us to go into frontier markets in an informed way, leverage Factor[e]'s existing relationships and partnerships, and even work with some of their portfolio companies.

Our partnership with SKion Water, a global water technology platform, will help us in unique and complementary ways. Working as a portfolio company under the SKion Water brand will give us a lot more visibility and a credibility that their team and portfolio companies have built up over years.

Innovation is about people above all else

Geographically it doesn't matter who we work with. We can ship our sensors to anyone in the world. It's all been designed to be very simple. Through that mindset, we love working with forward-thinking operators and process teams who want a tool to complement the great work they're already doing. SKion Water and Factor[e] both understand that for innovation to work, you've got to start with the right people.

North America has been a great proving ground for us and our longest running commercial deployment is a town over from our headquarters. So, we're very happy to work in developed and frontier markets with new and similar challenges. If someone has a desire to treat wastewater or generate biogas in a more efficient way, we're geographically agnostic. Our massively ambitious goal is to have biology in our sensors providing information that allows for smarter decisions for wastewater treatment infrastructure globally, whether its biogas generation, energy savings, or chemical dosing at regular wastewater treatment plants.

We don't want to be seen as an innovative technology because that term comes with a perception of risk. We want to be part of standard operating protocols.

To date, we've deployed 80 systems globally, and we're shooting for 400 by the end of 2023. This Series A investment and partnership will play an integral role in helping us do that. SENTRY will also continue to actively explore new projects and partnerships as we continue scaling with the help of Factor[e] and SKion Water.

- Patrick Kiely, CEO

SENTRY is a Canada-based company serving a global customer base with its biological monitoring platform designed to provide real-time insights to operators enabling them to optimize water and wastewater treatments. SENTRY's vision is to make biological processes intuitive, simple, and controllable. For more information, https://www.sentrywatertech.com/

SKion Water GmbH - through its operational subsidiaries Ovivo, EnviroWater, ELIQUO, Paques, Ecopreneur, ADASA and Matten - is a technology and solution provider, as well as a plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water also invests in innovative water technology companies if the respective technology is a fit with the existing portfolio. SKion Water is a subsidiary of SKion GmbH, the investment company of German entrepreneur Mrs. Susanne Klatten., For more information, please visit https://www.skionwater.com

