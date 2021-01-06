Sentrics Partners With Spiro100 To Provide TV-Based Access To Senior-Friendly Exercises

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics Holdings, LLC., today announced a partnership with senior living exercise leader Spiro100 to give residents one-click access to safe exercises from their apartment TVs. Sentrics is offering the service, which typically requires a resident login and password, to residents of senior living communities through its Engage360 SM whole-health engagement platform. The now available platform gives seniors direct access to the senior-safe exercises without fumbling with computer-based logins or registering for a scheduled group class. The solution, which gives residents a simple path to access chair, chair-assisted and standing exercises through their apartment TVs, eliminates the embarrassment and time constraints of joining a group class while improving resident strength, independence and confidence.

Senior living residents can now access safe exercises through their TVs, while decreasing the impact of isolation

"While community restrictions on group activities have impacted the physical fitness of senior living community residents, the real casualty is on their mental health and sense of wellbeing," said Darin LeGrange, CEO of Sentrics. "With HRSA reporting that 43 percent of older adults already struggling with loneliness, the lack of exercise-induced endorphins impacts their outlook even more. Engage360 combats those issues by offering a series of mind, body and spirit applications to residents. Partnering with Spiro100 gives residents the ability to access safe exercises through a device they already know and trust—their TVs—while decreasing the impact of isolation."

Sentrics, is the emerging technology leader in senior living. In October, it announced the availability of Engage360, a whole-health engagement platform that works through the resident's TV. It gives residents multiple ways to interact with their community, family, friends and the healthcare ecosystem right from their apartment TVs.

Spiro100 provides on-demand fitness and meditation videos for older adults. It is the nation's leading web-based senior exercise / wellness resource with more than 100 full-length classes produced and led by nationally recognized senior wellness experts.

"The benefits of increased movement include improving senior balance, sleep, digestion, and cognition, as well as releasing endorphins and alleviating isolation and boredom," said Howard Rochestie, Co-Founder and Chief of Strategy at Spiro100. "We are singularly focused on helping seniors live more active and independent lives wherever they are. Partnering with Sentrics makes it even easier for residents to access our classes without worrying about logins, passwords and WiFi connectivity issues."

Engage360 is part of the comprehensive, data-driven Sentrics360 SM software suite, which creates a 360-degree view — physical, medical, social and behavioral — of the wellbeing of each resident. It is available today and includes the seamless integration of Spiro100.

About Sentrics Sentrics is the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses. Its Sentrics360 suite creates a 360-degree view—physical, medical, social and behavioral—of the wellbeing of each resident. The game-changing suite integrates popular third-party solutions, and includes emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management, entertainment, whole-health engagement, and AI-based insights within a single community. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, ESCO, Luna Lights and Allen Technologies. For more information, visit https://sentrics.net

About Spiro100 The Sprio100 mission is to improve the qualify of life for older adults and their caregivers by offering state of the art, senior-safe exercise programming, while changing the cultural beliefs around aging. It has partnered with the world's leading experts to curate more than 100 chair, chair-assisted and standing exercise programs, that address the greatest needs in senior wellbeing from Alzheimer's disease to falls. For more information, visit https://spiro100.com

