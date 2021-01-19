Sentrics Adds Industry Thought Leader Bob Kramer To Advisory Council

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics today announced that Robert G. Kramer, the co-founder and former CEO of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), has joined the exclusive Sentrics Advisory Council. Broadly recognized as one of senior living's most influential and high-profile thought leaders, Kramer joins a group of similarly minded leaders providing the Sentrics management team guidance and insight about the trends impacting the services and care in senior living. Kramer, who launched Nexus Insights in 2020, offers new ideas about how to rethink aging and build next-generation solutions that meet the needs of the aging baby boomers.

" Bob Kramer has a reputation for being an 'agent provocateur' in senior living," said Darin LeGrange, CEO of Sentrics. "His ability to recognize and identify a trend's importance makes him critical to our think tank as we support an industry managing everything from continued COVID concerns to changing resident and family expectations. His in-depth knowledge of the industry will help us continue to innovate a vibrant ecosystem of data-driven solutions that put the resident's needs at the center."

With more than 35 years of industry leadership, Kramer has been described as an "ice cutter" and scout in identifying industries and trends that will disrupt the future of senior housing and aging services. He co-founded NIC to advance access and choice in senior housing and care and grew the organization to become the leading industry authority. That background gave him the perfect stepping stone into his new venture, the President and Founder of Nexus Insights, a thought leadership platform dedicated to the dissemination of ideas and models that challenge the status quo and contribute to the transformation of housing and aging services for older adults.

"Seniors today want to stay plugged in, connected and relevant for years to come," Kramer explained. "They are challenging the way communities think about retirement. We need to take an active role in keeping seniors engaged and providing a lifestyle that is compelling. We need to manage the care of the most expensive and vulnerable with purpose and intent. We need to look at trends across the broader healthcare industry and embrace them in senior living. The Sentrics perspective is unique. Its leaders understand the convergence of hospitality, healthcare and technology with senior living. Working together, we can make change happen faster and with more purpose."

Kramer joins a power-packed list of Sentrics Advisory Council members including Kai Hsiao, CEO of Eclipse Senior Living; Anne Tumlinson, Founder and CEO of ATI Advisory; Jerry Frumm, Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Senior Lifestyle; Keven Bennema, Founder and CEO of Charter Senior Living; and Bernie Wess, Founder and President of Protoncare and Perseid Software.

About SentricsSentrics is the emerging technology leader in the senior living industry. It is helping communities nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses. Its Sentrics360℠ suite integrates eCall, life safety, contact tracing and case management; 3-in-1 tv, internet and voice services; whole-health engagement; and AI-based insights for proactive care. It provides a 360-degree view of the physical, medical, social and behavioral wellbeing of every resident to increase staff efficiency, bolster family confidence, and increase move ins. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, ESCO, Luna Lights and Allen Technologies.

