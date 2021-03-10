Sentons Unlocks A New Level Of Ultrasonic Mobile Gaming With Upgraded AirTriggers On ASUS Republic Of Gamers ROG Phone 5 Series

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentons , the pioneer in Software-Defined Surfaces (SDS), launched a new upgrade to its SDS GamingBar, the ultrasonic solution that transforms the edge of a mobile device into a force-sensitive touch interface to provide a console-like gaming experience on a smartphone. Featuring unprecedented sensor density, the gaming solution is being first deployed by ASUS and Tencent to enhance the highly-acclaimed AirTriggers on the flagship Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 5.

Sentons Unlocks New Level of Ultrasonic Mobile Gaming with Upgraded AirTriggers on ASUS ROG Phone 5 Series

Powered by Sentons' SDSWave technology and tailor-made for the mobile gaming market, AirTriggers boast an increased amount of smaller piezoelectric sensors—allowing for the most sensors to ever be in a gaming smartphone. This unlocks the highest levels of accuracy for digital controls on a bezel-less edge. It features hyper responsive tap, squeeze, and unique slide gestures that are needed for a pro-level gaming experience.

Whether it's used to reload ammunition with a quick squeeze or slide, control direction with a light swipe, or fire with a tap, AirTriggers replicate shoulder buttons to fully transform a gaming phone into a powerful ultrasonic gaming controller.

Sentons' ultrasonic sensing technology is constantly evolving and allows us to fully optimize the Republic of Gamers mobile gaming experience," said ChihHao Kung, Global Technical PR Director, Smartphones at ASUS. "Shrinking the sensor size while increasing the amount we put into the device provides our team with greater design freedom and additional opportunities to create a feature-rich experience without compromising speed, accuracy or interactivity."

"GamingBar is a game-changing product. Its continuous innovation takes mobile gaming to the next level and has proven to be the benchmark in the market," said Jess Lee, CEO of Sentons. "We've had the privilege of partnering with Asus and Tencent since AirTriggers first debuted in the ROG phone series, and it's been a tremendous experience to keep elevating our offering and infusing it into top-of-the-line hardware to deliver a powerful gaming experience."

GamingBar 2.0 is the latest upgrade in the Sentons suite of ultrasonic SDSWave solutions. As buttonless touch technology expands into all corners of smart devices, Sentons ultrasonic technology allows for greater flexibility for product designers and enhanced functionality of software defined surfaces.

Learn more about Sentons: www.sentons.com Learn more about AirTriggers on the ROG Phone 5: https://rog.asus.com/

About Sentons:Sentons is Software-Defined Surfaces: Bringing high-resolution touch and force sensing to various surfaces on any device, and unlocking a new level of interactivity to the mobile device market. The company's patented acoustic electro-mechanics technology is in-market on a number of mobile devices, and is expanding its ability to bring richer user experiences to a dozen more phone models through gesture captured and virtual buttons. Sentons was founded in 2011 and is led by a team of technologists from Apple, Telegent Systems, and LSI Corporation.

Media Contact: press@sentons.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentons-unlocks-a-new-level-of-ultrasonic-mobile-gaming-with-upgraded-airtriggers-on-asus-republic-of-gamers-rog-phone-5-series-301244457.html

SOURCE Sentons