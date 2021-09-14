SentinelOne Secures Amazon EKS Anywhere With SentinelOne Singularity

SentinelOne (S) - Get SENTINELONE, INC. Report, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced its participation as a launch collaborator for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) Anywhere. Amazon EKS Anywhere is a new deployment option for Amazon EKS that enables easy creation and operation of Kubernetes clusters on-premises, including on virtual machines (VMs) and bare metal servers. The SentinelOne Singularity Cloud extends security and visibility to assets running in public clouds, private clouds, and data centers via a single console, delivering a fully managed security solution for containerized environments.

"Amazon EKS Anywhere brings unprecedented flexibility and agility for Kubernetes workloads by offering true hybrid cloud container orchestration," said Guy Gertner, Vice President of Product Management, SentinelOne. "The SentinelOne Singularity Platform delivers protection and EDR to Kubernetes and containerized workloads, wherever they are deployed whether on premises or on AWS."

While Kubernetes is popular in the DevOps community, if improperly secured, it presents an attractive target for adversaries. According to IDC 1, 98% of companies have experienced a cloud data breach in the last 18 months, with Kubernetes becoming an increasingly popular attack vector for threat actors interested in data theft, cryptomining, and denial of service attacks. SentinelOne mitigates this risk by delivering a cloud security solution with the same level of management and automation as Amazon EKS Anywhere delivers for Kubernetes.

"Flexibility and choice are paramount to why we selected AWS. Using SentinelOne to secure AWS, we can prevent incidents in seconds, stopping attacks in their tracks before they can progress," said Jason Spencer, Vice President of Global IT at R.R. Donnelley.

"Containers are one of the fastest growing ways for companies to deploy and manage applications. Customers run their containers on AWS because of its secure, reliable infrastructure and wide breadth of performant services for containers including Amazon EKS, Amazon ECS, and Amazon Fargate," said Bob Wise, General Manager for Kubernetes at AWS. "Regardless of the service used, security is our top priority at AWS. As AWS grows services like EKS and ECS Anywhere, AWS Outposts, and AWS Wavelength, our customers are using AWS to run containerized applications across the cloud, data centers, and at the edge. We're excited by this collaboration with SentinelOne to provide our customers with an additional layer of consistent workload protection across container services and environments."

Singularity Cloud is a single console for multi-cloud management. It enables security teams to manage both Linux and Windows servers in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and Docker or Kubernetes containers from the same console in which they secure enterprise attack surfaces. SentinelOne agents deliver AI-driven runtime protection, detection, and response at machine speed across an entire hybrid cloud estate, from Docker containers to self-managed and managed Kubernetes services like Amazon EKS, Amazon EKS Anywhere, Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), and Amazon ECS Anywhere.

The SentinelOne agent is DevOps-friendly - auto-deployed as a single, resource-efficient Kubernetes agent that protects the Kubernetes worker, its pods, and containers without impacting performance or introducing complexity.

SentinelOne is available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on the SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace, visit www.sentinelone.com/partners/singularity-marketplace.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

________________________ 1 State of Cloud Security 2021, an Ermetic report based on a funded research study by IDC

