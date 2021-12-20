SentinelOne Recognized By Comparably Across Award Categories

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a series of awards for leadership and workplace culture by Comparably, one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture, and career monitoring sites in the U.

SentinelOne (S) - Get SentinelOne, Inc. Class A Report, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a series of awards for leadership and workplace culture by Comparably, one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture, and career monitoring sites in the U.S. SentinelOne is the highest rated pure-play cybersecurity company across the latest series of awards, demonstrating the company's commitment to maintaining outstanding organizational culture during periods of rapid growth.

SentinelOne was named to the 2021 Comparably lists for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity. In the Best Company for Diversity list, SentinelOne was ranked ahead of industry titans like Google and Uber, highlighting the company's commitment to fostering a culture of equality, diversity, and inclusion while inspiring employees to challenge the status quo.

"Without our people, we would not be the company we are today," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. "The dedication and commitment of our team is what allows us to focus on our mission to make the world a safer place. It's our people and our values that signify the soul of SentinelOne."

The Comparably awards are based upon anonymous responses from SentinelOne's own employees, who identified excitement about the opportunities facing the company and the cybersecurity industry as a key reason for their positive company outlook.

"Our culture is a big part of our success, and is the foundation of everything we do," said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. "Our employees are passionate about driving team success. Across the globe, we act with unwavering purpose and determination, embrace diverse perspectives, and most importantly understand that together we can achieve more. We are honored that our employees' outlook across global locations is so positive, as it's our people that are behind the magic of everything we do."

Earlier in the year, SentinelOne was also named to the 2021 Comparably lists for Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Places To Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, and Best Sales Teams.

For more information about SentinelOne's workplace and career opportunities, visit www.sentinelone.com/careers.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

