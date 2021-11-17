SentinelOne Ranked As Most Valuable Public Cybersecurity Company Within Deloitte's Technology Fast 500

SentinelOne (S) - Get SENTINELONE, INC. Report, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it has been named one of the fastest growing companies in North America. As of the date of the report publication, SentinelOne has the highest market capitalization for a public cybersecurity company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list. Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 recognizes the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. According to Deloitte, SentinelOne has grown revenue 1,133% from 2017 to 2020.

"Cybersecurity has become indispensable to our digital way of life," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. "Enterprises must deploy solutions that enable them to stay one step ahead of attackers and address intrusion attempts in real-time. Being recognized on the Deloitte Fast 500 list reflects our ability to help customers while maintaining growth at substantial scale. Our commitment is to help enterprises simplify their cybersecurity stack with technology powered by data -- turning data into stories, stories into context, and context into AI-powered XDR -- guiding the way for the future of autonomous cybersecurity."

Being named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list for a third consecutive year comes on the heels of the company's June IPO, the highest valued cybersecurity IPO to date. The recognition is a testament to SentinelOne's innovative Singularity XDR platform, scaled go-to-market execution, and ability to maintain high growth at significant size.

SentinelOne Singularity encompasses prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single, completely autonomous platform to help protect the world's largest and critical businesses from falling victim to the next big cyberattack with AI-powered technology that delivers machine speed cybersecurity.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

