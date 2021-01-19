Sentinel Trust Announces Transition Of Leslie Kiefer Amann To Of Counsel

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, a $5 billion multi-family office in Houston, is pleased to announce the transition of Chief Fiduciary Officer, Leslie Kiefer Amann, to Of Counsel.

In 2006, Leslie joined Sentinel Trust, later becoming the firm's first Chief Fiduciary Officer. She brought years of fiduciary and banking experience, including as a regional executive for Bank of America as well as Assistant General Counsel for a regional bank. Prior to that, Leslie practiced law in a private practice setting, focusing on complex business litigation. She also taught as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Houston Law Center for more than a decade.

"Leslie has been an invaluable resource and a trusted advisor to the Flowers and Fruehauf families for nearly 15 years," remarked D. Fort Flowers, Jr., CFA, Executive Chairman and Chair of Sentinel Trust's Investment Committee. "On behalf of the founding families and our Board of Directors, I thank Leslie for her years of service and commitment to our families as well as the rest of our clients."

"Leslie is a nationally-recognized leader in the legal and fiduciary community and our employees and clients alike have benefited from her decades of experience and leadership," said Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "Her list of accomplishments and leadership roles is vast—Leslie is a Fellow in ACTEC; a member of the Texas Bankers Association's Inter-Governmental Relations and Education Committees; President-Elect of the Houston Bar Association's Probate, Trust, and Estate Section; Past President of the Houston Estate and Financial Forum; and Past President of the Houston Business and Estate Planning Council, to name a few. We all look forward to continuing to work with Leslie in her new role."

In addition to her position as Of Counsel, Leslie plans to consult and continue writing and lecturing on fiduciary administration and estate planning topics across the state and the country.

About Sentinel Trust Company

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year-old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020.

To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

Media Contact:

Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO

Executive Assistant: Amor M. Joseph | d: 713.559.9589 | info@sentineltrust.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentinel-trust-announces-transition-of-leslie-kiefer-amann-to-of-counsel-301210941.html

SOURCE Sentinel Trust Company, LBA