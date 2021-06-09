Sentinel Restaurant And Hospitality Group Retains Renowned Attorney Edward Susolik To Oversee $20,000,000 PPP Fraud Lawsuit

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the dark shadows to emerge from the pandemic was PPP fraud, particularly false claims made by wealthy individuals and/or businesses that were thriving during the shutdown. Sentinel has retained renowned Orange County attorney Edward Susolik, who has handled many high-profile cases over the years and whose law firm has the largest jury verdict in Orange County history, to lead their fight in this case.

"Perhaps the most egregious example occurred right here in Orange County, and it is impacting local restaurant businesses, chefs and restaurant workers who cannot escape the legal ramifications of this fraud," explained Susolik, who has been named one of the Top 100 Attorneys in Southern California by Super Lawyer every year from 2009 to 2021. Susolik continued, "Many of the restaurant's investors have been damaged, yet the perpetrators and defendants in the lawsuit have refused to cooperate with their victims, including refusing to turn over any relevant documents after almost a year has elapsed." Susolik added "We are looking to expose this issue while helping local restaurants get back on their feet."

The lawsuit alleges Amy Hsiao and Lihue (Kitty) Lo of Newport, California were investors in the Sentinel Restaurant Group-Hendrix Restaurant Group. They falsified a loan application with the SBA amongst other things using Sentinel's good name and reputation to obtain more $150,000 in PPP loans to keep for themselves. They've refused any cooperation, so Sentinel was forced to hire a prominent New York City White Collar Criminal Attorney in order to sort things out. The matter is causing the restaurant group to accrue damages with an investigation after an already challenging year.

*Case number 30-2020-01176078-CU-FR-CJC was filed in the Orange County Superior Court.

