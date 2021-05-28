Sentinel Moves To Cosmos Mainnet

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel , the leading decentralized VPN (dVPN), will migrate to Cosmos IBC 's production-ready mainnet on Saturday, May 29th at 12:30 p.m. UTC, underscoring its prominence and maturity in the Cosmos ecosystem. The mainnet migration will enable Sentinel users to privately share internet bandwidth across the Cosmos Network in addition to other blockchains that are compatible with Tendermint . Further, an incoming $DVPN tokens incentive program will be announced for a limited time to reward private bandwidth sharing.

Sentinel is an open-source dVPN protocol that is powered by community development. While VPNs are commonly used to stay private online, many popular VPNs are centralized and at risk of compromising user data because they still store data in one place. Sentinel's dVPN is transparently designed to enable anybody to share and use shared bandwidth in a decentralized manner without storing any data. This makes Sentinel's dVPN provably private by default.

The Sentinel application uses industry-leading open source VPNs including OpenVPN and WireGuard to privately share bandwidth in a peer-to-peer and end-to-end encrypted fashion. Sentinel users who share their internet bandwidth are rewarded with Sentinel's $DVPN tokens. To date, more than 200,000 Sentinel users have shared more than 1,000 terabytes of data in a private manner.

Exidio , a contributor to the Sentinel dVPN protocol, provides whitelabel services for customers who want to build private applications using the Sentinel dVPN protocol. Exidio's mission is to empower secure access to Web 3.0, the next generation of the internet.

Commenting on Sentinel's Cosmos IBC migration, Dan Edlebeck, the co-founder and CEO of Exidio, said, "Migrating to the Cosmos IBC mainnet will help scale the number of Sentinel users offering bandwidth to the community and enable a more robust dVPN experience. By leveraging Sentinel's partnership with StrongBlock and Pocket Network, the majority of the heavy lifting will be automated and seamless. As a result, Web 3.0 applications built on the Sentinel protocol will gain enhanced privacy and security."

After the migration, developers will be able to build out their own private Web 3.0 applications across multiple blockchains using Sentinel's dVPN protocol to secure data exchange at the network layer. Sentinel participants can keep up with ongoing updates and activities on social media via Twitter and the Telegram channel for Sentinel's Node Network group.

About SentinelSentinel, a decentralized VPN protocol, is built on Cosmos SDK-based architecture. Sentinel is an open-source, encrypted, peer-to-peer bandwidth marketplace accessible to anyone. Users can connect to any of the provably secure dVPN applications built on the Sentinel network. Individuals can also earn passive income by offering bandwidth to the marketplace. For more information, visit: https://sentinel.co/ .

