Sentaida Tire Company Ltd. Announces Acquisition Of GivBux Global Partners, Inc. And Change Of Name To GivBux, Inc.

Newport Beach, CA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sentaida Tire Company, Ltd., (OTC Markets: SDTC) announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved the change of the Company's name from Sentaida Tire Company, Ltd. to GivBux, Inc. as well as a 1-for-20 reverse split of the Company's common stock effective January 15, 2021.

Along with the final FINRA approval, the Company's previously pending acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of GivBux Global Partners, Inc. common stock has now been completed, and GivBux Global Partners, Inc. will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of GivBux, Inc.

Also, as a result of these actions, FINRA has assigned the Company a temporary new trading symbol SDTCD:OTCM, which will be valid for a period of approximately twenty business days, at which time the permanent trading symbol of GBUX:OTCM will take effect. The Company's new CUSIP number is now 376362109.

In conjunction with this release, GivBux, Inc. President Robert Thompson stated, "We are very pleased that we have reached this milestone in our Company's evolution and we are now ready to move forward with a number of strategic activities that we believe will expand our corporate awareness, strengthen our market position, and enhance the value of our Company for our shareholders, members and associates."

GivBux has been diligently positioning the Company to complement the recent industry changes of 2020 creating contactless payment methods and digital interactions with vendors to comply with the requirements of the ongoing pandemic. CJ Melone, a Company Director and former President, stated, "We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with GivBux and offer our investors the opportunity that lies ahead of us in 2021. We believe the business model is positioned for success."

ABOUT GIVBUX, INC.

ABOUT GIVBUX, INC.

The overriding mission of GivBux Inc. is to GIVE BACK. GivBux is a lifestyles technology company that is changing the way the world gives and creating a sharing economic community of brands and consumers who use the GivBux Lifestyles App to generate more profits for merchants, automate savings for consumers, and significantly increase contributions to charitable causes. The GivBux Lifestyles App provides a system that silently and seamlessly accomplishes these tasks as our users simply shop and pay for everyday products and services, chat and talk with friends and associates, send and receive GivBux Rewards, travel or engage in other commercial or leisure activities. By doing this, GivBux is helping to build economically strong and socially cohesive giving and caring communities of individuals, merchants and charities. GivBux leverages modern technology to eliminate unneeded fees and costs and deliver more efficient and effective ways for merchants to advertise, for consumers to shop and pay for everyday products and services, and for nonprofits to receive funding. GivBux is committed to continually adapt cutting edge technologies that will generate more profits for its business members, more savings and rewards to its customer members, and significantly more automated contributions to selected charities. Our ultimate goal is to become the largest community of mobile app users and the largest charitable giving community in the United States, and eventually the free world.

Contact:GivBux, Inc.Investor Relations(844) GIV-BUXX / (844) 448-2899ir@givbux.com

