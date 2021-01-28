Sensuality, Self-Love & Satisfaction: Sex And CBD Come Together With Moon Mother Hemp's New Intimacy Oil

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, forget the roses-- It's all about you.

Moon Mother Hemp Company's Intimacy Oil provides a new path to enjoy the benefits of CBD while enhancing sexual pleasure

Moon Mother Hemp Company, a leading luxury full spectrum CBD brand -- woman founded, and organically grown from seed to sale direct from their farm in Boulder, Colorado -- has created a new way to support sexual and vaginal health, shared or solo sexual intimacy, and a safe and pleasurable way in which to bring CBD into the bedroom.

Intimacy Oil is a rapidly emerging category in the hot CBD marketplace. Moon Mother Hemphas created a game-changing lubricant that will reignite your sensuality and transport you to a state of bliss and surrender.

Our pure, expertly curated and ethically sourced ingredients are intentionally blended to create a sensual experience and provide optimal pleasure while amplifying vaginal health and well-being. As CBD becomes core to consumers' self-care practice, Moon Mother Hemp Company's Intimacy Oil provides a new path to enjoy the benefits of CBD while enhancing sexual pleasure and a healthy choice for women and their partners.

Why an Intimacy Oil? CBD provides the most benefit when taken sublingually. Vaginal tissue is delicate and its transdermal properties provide an optimal environment for quick absorption and impact. This exceptional blend of oils lubricates as it delivers the maximum benefits of CBD.

"I didn't see anything on the market that spoke specifically to the needs of women and vaginal health. As an herbalist specifically focused on women's health and former postpartum doula, I knew that CBD could bring bliss and relief to women through the Yoni. At Moon Mother Hemp our CBD formulations have changed the way women think about beauty, how people manage pain and anxiety, and even how to enhance sleep. This is a natural complement to our entire product line." -- Jessica Bates, CEO/Founder Moon Mother Hemp Company

"We are very excited to launch our new intimacy oil just in time for Valentine's Day. As consumers are spending more time at home with their partners, we're finding a greater demand from customers and retailers who are seeking out products to enhance bedroom sensuality." -- Christina Twomey, National Sales Director, Moon Mother Hemp Company

How does CBD support Vaginal Health?

Our unique blend of essential oils and pure ingredients are anti-inflammatory, antioxidant rich, support postpartum healing, soothe after waxing, lubricate naturally, and more.

Beneficial Ingredients of Moon Mother Hemp's Proprietary Intimacy Formula:

Jojoba Oil: Considered to be one of the best moisturizers for intimate areas, for both men and women. Jojoba oil has lubricant, moisturizing and soothing properties, as well as having anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Apricot Kernel Oil: Apricot oil is a deeply moisturizing oil with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It balances skin oil while repairing damaged skin and boosts circulation.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is quickly becoming a staple in the bedroom as a natural personal lubricant and vulvar moisturizer. Coconut oil is a natural alternative to water based lubricants and has a longer lasting glide while nourishing the tissue.

Rose: Rose is simultaneously tonifying and relaxing to the yoni tissue. Rose is antibacterial and high in vitamin C. It smells delightful and connects us to our heart centers while lifting our vibration.

Calendula: Calendula is a well known skin loving and healing herb that has antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties and is known to reduce pain and swelling. This vibrant plant is known for bringing the energy of summer and joy while being a powerful therapeutic plant.

Tulsi: Tulsi is a stress reducing adaptogen with abundant anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antioxidant properties. One of Tulis's traditional uses is to protect the urinary and reproductive tract from heavy metals from bacterial infection. Tulsi is a sacred plant that brings together mind, body and spirit.

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract: All Moon Mother Hemp Company products are strictly USDA certified organic, full spectrum hemp extract grown by our own team in Boulder, Colorado. All of our ingredients are carefully selected for wellness of mind, body and spirit and are always ethically sourced.

For more on how to use Moon Mother Hemp Intimacy Oil tune in for our Self Care Sunday, read our Yoni blog and stay in touch. We are always here to answer your questions and provide products for review requests. Share your experience with us @moonmotherhempco #moonmotherhemp #elevatedintimacy

About Moon Mother Hemp: Moon Mother Hemp Company is a woman-owned business and Official Partner of 1% for the Planet with a passion for environmentally responsible farming and clean, safe, hemp based natural products. We are committed to providing the highest quality and purest CBD wellness products possible that are Leaping Bunny Certified. Our full spectrum hemp oil supplements and botanicals are gluten free and made from USDA-certified organic hemp, grown on our partner farm in Boulder, Colorado. Every ingredient we use is organic and carefully selected to support healing and wellbeing for body and mind. Product quality is insured by overseeing each stage of growth and production from seed to sale. For more information please visit Moon Mother Hemp or contact: Hilary Vartanian (She/Her/Hers) Head of Marketing Communications. hilary@moonmotherhemp.com (mobile) 917.769.5239.

Hilary Vartanian Head of Marketing Communications Moon Mother Hemp (mobile) 917.769.5239 hilary@moonmotherhemp.com

