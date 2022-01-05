SensoryCloud.ai Launches Cloud-Based Voice And Vision AI Services

Sensory the leader in edge AI extends its reach to the cloud, offering a hybrid edge and cloud platform that puts customers in control of their AI deployments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator of machine learning solutions for speech recognition and biometric identification, announces the beta release of SensoryCloud.ai, a complete AI as a Service platform designed for processing voice and vision AI workloads in the cloud. Leveraging Sensory's decades of experience with voice and vision AI, the SensoryCloud platform is launched with AI services such as Speech to Text, Sound Identification, Wake Word Verification, Face Verification, and Speaker Identification. Additional services and updates will be offered throughout the year.

With SensoryCloud, customers are offered a cloud AI platform that puts them in full control with a focus on flexibility and accuracy. Customers get complete control of how their AI solutions are deployed and how the data is managed and accessed. SensoryCloud delivers a language- and platform-agnostic AI inference engine wrapped in a highly-developed API. Further, the AI experts at Sensory leverage both open-source and proprietary solutions to ensure best-in-class performance and is delivered in containers through an API or light-weight SDKs.

SensoryCloud AI as a Service Includes:

SensoryCloud Speech to Text (STT) - A world-class GPU-accelerated speech recognition engine that can be quickly customized to process application-specific jargon. Ideal for either streaming or batch-mode operations with typical word error rates within trained domains of less than 5%.

- A world-class GPU-accelerated speech recognition engine that can be quickly customized to process application-specific jargon. Ideal for either streaming or batch-mode operations with typical word error rates within trained domains of less than 5%. SensoryCloud Wake Word Revalidation - Leveraging the experience of Sensory's expertise in wake word detection, the cloud-based verification of custom, branded wake words enable up to a 90% reduction in false alarm events.

- Leveraging the experience of Sensory's expertise in wake word detection, the cloud-based verification of custom, branded wake words enable up to a 90% reduction in false alarm events. SensoryCloud Sound Identification - Offers an extensive library of sounds with a multi-stage approach optimized for speed, efficiency, and accuracy. Developers can quickly train and learn custom sounds, in addition to the standard sounds like alarms, sirens, breaking glass, crying babies, coughs, sneezes, doorbells, and more.

Sensory historically focused on AI on the edge. However, many embedded clients indicated a strong desire for cloud solutions with degrees of freedom not available from the typical cloud service providers. "We have a history of building fast and accurate AI models, and we paired this capability with some of the brightest and freshest minds in the cloud industry," states Todd Mozer, Sensory CEO. "The result is a hybrid cloud platform that uses state-of-the-art AI to address customers unique needs for control, flexibility, cost, accuracy, reliability, features, latency, and privacy."

Sensory will be providing demos of SensoryCloud AI services at CES 2022, Jan 5-8 th. Interested parties should visit SensoryCloud.ai, or contact New Era Communications at sensory@newerapr.com to schedule an in-person or virtual briefing.

About SensorySensory Inc. creates a safer and superior UX through vision and voice technologies. Sensory technologies are widely deployed in consumer electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT, PCs, medical products, and various home electronics. Sensory's product line includes TrulyHandsfree voice control, TrulySecure biometric authentication, and TrulyNatural large vocabulary natural language embedded speech recognition. Sensory's technologies have shipped in over three billion units of leading consumer products.

