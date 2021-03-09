Sensory Cloud Inc Announces New CEO Andrew Loucks, Global Executive

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory Cloud, a Cambridge-based health technology start-up and maker of FEND, a Time Magazine Best Invention of 2020, announced today the joining of Andrew Loucks, most recently an Executive at Keurig Dr Pepper where he led the Keurig business as President.

"We are thrilled to have Andrew on board to grow the new category of hygiene so fundamentally needed not just in the USA today, but globally and for the foreseeable future in the face of the tremendous respiratory health challenges we face," said David Edwards, founder of Sensory Cloud, long-standing Harvard University faculty member, and FEND inventor. "Andrew brings to FEND deep experience in growing global sophisticated consumer businesses with incredibly savvy vision and inspiring sleeves rolled up leadership."

Andrew Loucks joins Sensory Cloud after a career that spans over 2 decades in leading consumer product companies (Unilever, Kellogg, Keurig Dr Pepper), across a variety of sales, marketing, innovation and general management roles. Andrew has diverse experience across multiple geographies including Global teams and broad competitive categories including Health & Wellness; Food & Beverage; Organic & Natural; Health & Beauty; Home Care; and Durables.

FEND is a new nasal saline hygiene designed to clean the airways of the respiratory droplets that masks miss. These are the droplets that shuttle contaminants deep into the lungs and back into the outside air — highlighted by the WHO Letter signed by over 200 aerosol scientists in July 2020. The product is the result of 18 years of research at Harvard University and MIT with origins in the Anthrax and SARS1 attack and outbreak. Recently the Molecular Frontiers Journal published an editorial signed by more than 30 international scientists including 3 Nobel laureates highlighting nasal hygiene as among the more accessible of the innovations to have emerged out of the pandemic for the cleaning of the air we breathe.

For more information on FEND, please visit www.hellofend.com

About Sensory Cloud:

Sensory Cloud is a Cambridge-based technology startup company that designs solutions to problems of human wellbeing and healthcare through pioneering discoveries at the frontiers of olfaction and respiratory biology. Sensory Cloud is developing a proprietary line of consumer products based on its proprietary olfaction and calcium-salt platforms for human health and wellbeing.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensory-cloud-inc-announces-new-ceo-andrew-loucks-global-executive-301243520.html

SOURCE Sensory Cloud