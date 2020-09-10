Sensorium Opens Up The World Of Social VR To Millions Of Developers

Sensorium Corporation is launching the "Creators Program," an initiative designed to integrate the work of Unreal Engine developers into the Sensorium Galaxy ecosystem. Select projects will receive funding and the opportunity to take part in building the most advanced alternate universe in the world

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium Corporation founded by Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, opens its doors for Unreal Engine developers from all over the world to create content for the Sensorium Galaxy, a social VR platform that provides users with access to a multi-user alternate universe.

The public launch of the platform is scheduled for the first half of 2021 with the release of two worlds: PRISM and Motion, both of which are built in close collaboration with the leaders of the entertainment industry, including Yann Pissenem, the creator of world-famous Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza nightlife hubs, and music streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.

Meanwhile, Sensorium Corp is developing new worlds and activities to enrich the user experience. To realize the full potential of building a multi-level alternate world, the company invites Unreal Engine developers to join efforts in building the most advanced social VR platform within the "Creators Program."

As the initial step, Sensorium Corp will be looking at the different options for integrating projects powered by Unreal Engine into the Galaxy, varying from acquiring or investing in existing solutions to co-developing new projects. Partners selected through the " Creators Program" will get a chance to develop their own locations within the Galaxy benefiting from the opportunity to attract new audiences, increase monetization, and make use of the new marketing tools built in the Sensorium platform.

To join this exciting venture, projects need to meet a number of criteria . Applications can be submitted on Sensorium Corporation's website from September 10 to December 10. The results will be published by January 15, 2021.

Brian Kean, Chief Communications Officer at Sensorium Corporation: "VR technology gives us tremendous possibilities that are only limited by human imagination. We can build endless worlds and give users unlimited opportunities for self-expression. We want to work with the best Unreal Engine developers willing to build this ambitious multiverse with us. As part of the program, we are ready to consider projects of all sizes and find the best ways to work with each of them."

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a multi-user social VR platform that rethinks the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and take part in unique virtual activities.

The Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.

In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

The platform will be compatible with the most popular VR headset brands, as well as accessible on PC, Android, and iOS devices. It will go live in H1 2021.

Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium's management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium's most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com/

About Unreal Engine

Epic Games' Unreal Engine is the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. Creators across games, film, television, architecture, automotive and transportation, advertising, live events, and training and simulation choose Unreal to deliver cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds. Follow @UnrealEngine and download Unreal for free at unrealengine.com .

