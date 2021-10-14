Sensient Technologies Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) - Get Sensient Technologies Corporation Report has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share, an increase of 5.1% per share. On December 1, 2021, Sensient will pay the cash dividend to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021.

"This increase raises our dividend payments to an annualized payout of $1.64 per share and reflects the ongoing confidence in the future of our business," said Paul Manning, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. "With this increase, our quarterly dividend has risen by 37% over the past five years."

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Category: Dividends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006129/en/