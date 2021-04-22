Sensi Media Group Announces Stephanie Graziano As New Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi Media Group LLC, publisher of Sensi magazine, has named Stephanie Graziano as the new Chief Executive Officer of the award-winning Denver-based publishing house. With Graziano's appointment, Sensi Media's Co-Founder and current CEO Ron Kolb will transition to Chairman of the Board of Sensi Global, as well as serving as the interim Chief Revenue Officer of the newly formed diversified cannabis lifestyle company.

Graziano brings a wealth of experience to the top leadership role at Sensi Media. She is the co-founder of Green Flower Media, Inc, the world's largest producer of cannabis education and training, as well as a 30-year veteran of the entertainment industry, having held executive-level positions with Marvel Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, Fox Kids Network, and The Walt Disney Company. Graziano also served as president of her own successful Animation Studio, Graz Entertainment.

"As Sensi continues to evolve into a truly dynamic cannabis lifestyle media brand, we wanted a leader who has not only been in the room for many iconic media and entertainment companies, she has led them. In my time working with Stephanie, it's been clear that she has not only been connected to the heart of Sensi since day one, she is the right person to lead Sensi Media into the additional mediums and channels that she helped revolutionize in the cannabis industry and across the mainstream divide," said Sensi founder Ron Kolb during the company-wide announcement.

Graziano's diverse background across the business landscape also brings a proven track record in community building, content development, licensing and merchandising, as well as functional corporate stewardship and oversight.

"I have been following Sensi's success since its launch five years ago, and I've always admired the quality and community-first approach they take in delivering one of the industry's most prestigious magazines. Sensi's ambitious blueprint for the future brought me to the conversation. After spending time with the Sensi team and discovering their innovative and unique ability to implement, I knew I wanted to stay," said Graziano at the leadership announcement.

ABOUT SENSI MEDIA GROUPSensi Media Group is an award-winning, Colorado-based cannabis lifestyle print and digital publishing company. Sensi Media's flagship publication Sensi Magazine is a well-known industry leader and culture curator - rooted in cultivating community and elevating experience for all stakeholders. Sensi Magazine has been named three-time 'Best Publication' in the industry by the Cannabis Business Awards, five-time magazine design award winner at 2020's FMA Charlie Awards, featured on Forbes Magazine's 2020 'Best Startup Employers' in America list, included alongside iconic Fortune 100 companies in the Institute for Real Growth's 2021 IRG100 - a first for the cannabis industry, and Sensi Magazine Editor-in-Chief/Co-Founder was named a Folio Top Women in Media Honoree.

For additional info Chris Foltz by email at chris@sensimag.com

Related Files

Sensi Media CEO Graziano 4-22.pdf

SENSI BLACK LOGO.png

Related Images

stephanie-graziano-ceo-sensi-media.jpg Stephanie Graziano, CEO, Sensi Media Group Stephanie Graziano named new CEO for Sensi Media Group, LLC - Publisher of iconic Sensi Magazine.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensi-media-group-announces-stephanie-graziano-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301275525.html

SOURCE Sensi Media Group LLC.