Senseonics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Management is scheduled to participate and hold one-on-one meetings Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A presentation webcast will be available in advance of the event on the same morning at 7:00am ET. Interested parties may access a recorded webcast of the presentation on the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.senseonics.com.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense ® and Eversense ® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

