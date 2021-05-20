Senseon Core & Plus Electronic Access Control Systems Now Available For Display Cases

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senseon, maker of cabinet-level electronic access control (EAC) systems, has expanded its Senseon Plus and Senseon Core systems to protect sliding-door cabinetry.

This new expansion of physical protection comes courtesy of its 5EL Electronic Lock. Users can mount this compact electronic lock horizontally or vertically within their cabinet design. Users can also conceal the 5EL behind a decorative panel (included) or underneath a cabinet subfloor.

The Senseon 5EL works as part of the broader Senseon Plus or Core integrated EAC systems. Senseon Plus is a comprehensive, subscription-based and cloud-backed EAC and audit trail system to secure multiple cabinets in a design space. Senseon Core integrates cabinet-level protection into an existing building-level EAC network.

The Senseon EL is an ideal locking solution for sliding-door cabinetry and display cases in:

Archives

Boutiques

Galleries

Museums

Residences

About Senseon: Senseon® is the only smart-access security solution with native integration for drawers, slides, and cabinets. An innovation of Accuride® International, the world's foremost manufacturer of drawer slide technology, Senseon has been pushing the boundaries of cabinet-level access control since 2011.

