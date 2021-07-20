Sensely Rebrands Popular Service As AskFirst, With Increased Breadth And Scale

LONDON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sensely , a digital health pioneer, announced the rebranding of its Ask NHS brand to the new name of AskFirst. Already trusted by more than 440,000 patients, AskFirst will continue to serve as the integrated entry point for access to a myriad of NHS information and service offerings, whilst also expanding into partnerships with additional services such as social prescribing and local authority sectors.

To date, nearly 2 million interactions have been recorded against the Sensely platform, which utilises robotic process automation to help manage demand from patients and to support patients with health information. The platform is available 24/7, with 51% of interactions drawn during when a GP practice is closed.

AskFirst features a powerful virtual health assistant, which offers patients the ability to perform frequently requested health tasks such as symptom checking, searching healthcare content, scheduling appointments, and retrieving important information about local healthcare services. In addition, with the recent emergence of "all in one" access solutions, AskFirst now also provides information and connections to services such as opticians, physio, and dentists.

The AskFirst name was developed pursuant to an inclusive process in consultation with patients, clinicians, commissioners and trust leadership, and was specifically chosen to ensure relevance, longevity, and impact. While the name is different, the mission is unchanged, with the goal continuing to be to provide a supportive and empathic access point that allows patients to access health care and related services from the palm of their hand.

The AskFirst rebrand is being supported by a series of channels and communications initiatives including social media, push notifications, emails, digital collateral, and more. Available as both a mobile app as well as through selected surgery websites across London and Buckinghamshire, AskFirst is available to all.

The developer of AskFirst, Sensely, offers enterprises the ability to add groundbreaking conversational AI to their existing patient and member conversations via a low-code development platform that can deliver new content to end users in just a few days. In addition to websites and mobile apps, Sensely's solutions can also be deployed to common consumer chat channels such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

"Sensely is grateful for the results created from our more than six-year history working with NHS, and the new AskFirst name and brand is in-line with the continued expansion and evolution of our offering," said Adam Odessky, CEO and Co-founder of Sensely. "We look forward to making a bigger difference for more people who need support, and to working with additional partners across the United Kingdom."

