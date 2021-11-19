Sensei Biotherapeutics To Participate In The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced its participation in a fireside chat during the Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare conference being held from November 29 to December 2, 2021.

John Celebi, president and chief executive officer and Erin Colgan, senior vice president of finance and administration of Sensei Biotherapeutics, participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat. The webcast will be made available beginning 10:00 am ET on Monday, November 22, 2021, on the Events & Presentations section of Sensei's website at www.senseibio.com. A replay of the webcast will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Sensei BiotherapeuticsSensei Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovery, development, and delivery of next generation immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. Sensei has developed two unique approaches - its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, comprising unique human monoclonal antibodies and alpaca derived nanobodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment, and its ImmunoPhage™ platform that leverages bacteriophage to drive the generation of tumor antigen-specific immune responses. Using its TMAb platform, the company has developed SNS-101, an antibody-based therapeutic targeting an immune checkpoint gene that inhibits anti-tumor immune responses called V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA). Using the ImmunoPhage platform, Sensei is developing a library of ImmunoPhage, called Phortress™, with multiple tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized, yet off-the-shelf cocktail approach for treating cancer patients. The platform is designed to enable efficient, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing to support all of Sensei's clinical programs. SNS-401-NG is an ImmunoPhage cocktail in preclinical development for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com , and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:Lora PikeVP, Investor Relations and CommunicationsSensei Biotherapeutics lpike@senseibio.com