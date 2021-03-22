Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion In Russell 2000 Index

BOSTON and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000® Index effective March 22, 2021, as part of its quarterly initial public offering (IPO) additions. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000® provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

The Russell U.S . Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information about the Russell U.S . Indexes and the Russell Indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company has developed a proprietary bacteriophage-based platform, ImmunoPhage™, that enables the rapid generation of immune activating therapeutic agents that fully engage the immune system. Using the ImmunoPhage™ platform, Sensei is developing a library of ImmunoPhage, called Phortress™, to target multiple tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized yet off-the-shelf cocktail approach for treating cancer patients. The platform enables efficient, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing to support all of Sensei's clinical programs. The company's most advanced immunotherapy, SNS-301, a first-in-class ImmunoPhage™ targeting the tumor antigen Aspartyl beta Hydroxylase (ASPH), is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck. Earlier stage programs include SNS-401, an ImmunoPhage™ cocktail for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma, and SNS-VISTA, an antibody-based therapeutic targeting an immune checkpoint gene that inhibits anti-tumor immune responses called V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA).

