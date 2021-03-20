Sensationnel Hair Gives Back To Non-Profit Organizations Catered To Black Women, Children, And Students

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensationnel, a leading manufacturer of wigs and hair extensions, has announced that they will be donating a total of $100,000 to four organizations that support and uplift Black women and children, and students.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensationnel, a leading manufacturer of wigs and hair extensions, has announced that they will be donating a total of $100,000 to four organizations that support and uplift Black women and children, and students. The four organizations selected were Black Girls Code, United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and The Loveland Foundation.

When asked why Sensationnel decided to do this donation, Vice President Louis Choi said, "Black History Month is a time to reflect and honor the history of those who made great strides and contributions towards the advancement of the Black community. With respect for the past, we have chosen to highlight those who currently push for a better future. The four organizations were specifically chosen as they support Black Women, children, and students who are sure to make huge impacts on the world."

Since 2011, Black Girls Code has been closing the gap between those with regular access to digital technology and those without. Their ultimate goal is for Black girls to occupy the millions of job openings in tech, by offering multiple workshops and after-school programs that introduce them to the world of coding.

Historically Black colleges and universities often go unnoticed, even though they have produced some of the nation's top leaders, educators, journalists, and entertainers. The United Negro College Fund and Thurgood Marshall College Fund have been giving back to HBCU's for decades because they believe in the importance of education and the foundation of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. "We are delighted to have the support of Sensationnel Hair," said Betsy Burton-Strunk, Vice President of Development of Thurgood Marshall College Fund. "Our commitment to empowerment, advocacy, and Black Culture is directly aligned with their dedication to making a difference in the Black community through their personal expression of beauty through hairstyles. We are grateful for their direct support."

Mental health in the Black community is an important topic, that's often not talked about, but The Loveland Foundation is putting the mental wellbeing of Black women and girls at the forefront. The newly established foundation raises money for Black women and girls to go to therapy. As stated on their website, "Black women and girls deserve access to healing, and that healing will impact generations."

"We do not just want to be the number one brand in the hair industry but also strive to be number one when it comes to supporting the community as well as diversity and inclusion in our company's culture," Choi said. "This is just the beginning of Sensationnel's on-going plan to give back to the Black community as well as push the company towards a more inclusive workspace and culture. We hope to establish ongoing relationships with more non-profits in efforts to create a lasting change."

Reference URLs:

The Loveland Foundation: https://thelovelandfoundation.org/

United Negro College Fund: https://uncf.org/

Thurgood Marshall College Fund: https://www.tmcf.org/

Black Girls Code:https://www.blackgirlscode.com/

Sensationnel: https://www.sensationnel.com

Press contact: info@sensationnel.com

Related Images

sensationnel-hair-donation-post.png Sensationnel hair donation post Sensationnel hair donation post

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensationnel-hair-gives-back-to-non-profit-organizations-catered-to-black-women-children-and-students-301251327.html

SOURCE SENSATIONNEL - Hairzone Inc