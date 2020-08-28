Sensata Technologies To Present At Citigroup Technology And RBC Industrial Investor Conferences In September

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) - Get Report today announced that Jeff Cote, CEO and President and Paul Vasington, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the Citigroup Technology Investor conference on Wednesday, September 9 th at 8:55 a.m. ET and will present at the RBC Industrial Investor conference on Monday, September 14 th at 4:20 p.m. ET. Both events are being held virtually and a live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com. A replay of the presentations will be archived and available at the same location.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 20,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, electrified, and connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005357/en/