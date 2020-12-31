Seniors At Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast Flourish With Watercrest's Signature Program 'Artful Expressions'

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast are expressing their artistic voices through Watercrest's signature program, Artful Expressions. From photography and painting, to art history and performing arts, the evidence-based research program invites residents to spark their imagination through a series of interesting and unique classes, workshops, and experiences.

At Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast, a Watercrest senior living community, the Artful Expressions program was introduced to residents this month with a focus on painting. The program encourages interaction at all levels; some participants enjoy the sophistication of painting's history and mediums, while others delight in the opportunity for free-spirited artistry.

"The magic of artistic expression allows individuality and creativity for our seniors, while evidence shows the arts help to break down communication barriers for individuals living with dementia," says Jennifer Wilson, Memory Care Director at Market Street Palm Coast.

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"The therapeutic benefits of art may decrease anxiety and offer feelings of accomplishment," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living. "Self-expression and feeling understood is a significant factor in our seniors mental and emotional well-being."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, as well as spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For community information, call 386-261-1340.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seniors-at-market-street-memory-care-residence-palm-coast-flourish-with-watercrests-signature-program-artful-expressions-301199739.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group