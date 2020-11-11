Senior Lifestyle Earns Top Honors In J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Study

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Lifestyle Corporation earned top customer satisfaction honors in assisted living and memory care from J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. Senior Lifestyle implemented a system to facilitate on-going, voice-to-voice communication with residents and their families. This enabled on-site staff to respond quickly to resident needs, especially during the pandemic.

"This award is, first and foremost, a recognition of the outstanding service our teams in the field have provided, even during the most challenging of times," says President and CEO Jon DeLuca. "It reflects the commitment every one of us has to engaging with our residents and families each and every day."

J.D. Power surveyed families of residents served by the top five providers in assisted living and memory care as reported by leading national trade association Argentum. Senior Lifestyle scored well across all six criteria, taking the top slot in - listed in order of importance by J.D. Power- resident activities (tied), dining, and price paid for services received. Other criteria used to determine the rankings included community staff, community buildings and grounds, and resident apartment/living units. Surveys were conducted between June and August 2020.

One differentiator for Senior Lifestyle is a specialized voice-to-voice feedback platform to improve services instead of limited web-based or paper surveys. The company conducts five-to-15 engagements each month that provide more detailed and nuanced responses, enhanced avenues for follow-up and drill down, and fewer opportunities for misunderstandings.

"Operating a safe and welcoming home for our residents is our highest priority - and especially important this year amidst the pandemic," says Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Justin Robins. "As we adapt, tools like the rolling survey provide more consistent feedback, allowing our amazing operations and care teams to effectively engage with individual residents and families."

Senior Lifestyle tied the highest ranking for points scored in the assisted living and memory care category with 843 out of 1000. This is the first year assisted living and memory care are represented as a stand-alone category.

"Our dedication to creating great places to live and great places to work has positioned Senior Lifestyle as the trusted leader in senior living services," says DeLuca.

About Senior Lifestyle CorporationSenior Lifestyle Corporation, founded in 1985, is a privately held, owner-operator and developer of seniors housing communities. With a portfolio of more than 190 communities located throughout 27 states, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative programs and hospitality services for all levels of care. For more information, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com.

