Senior Learning Community At Purchase College Releases Stunning Virtual Reality Renderings Of Groundbreaking Project

Broadview Senior Living at Purchase College Will Enable Individuals 62 and Over to Live on Campus, Attend Classes, and Collaborate with Students

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking senior learning community on the campus of Purchase College is releasing stunning virtual reality renderings of the new project.

Take a virtual walk-through of the project HERE, created by SPINE 3D.

The first of its kind in the country, Broadview is a premier retirement community under development for individuals 62 and older at one of the top public liberal arts colleges in the country. Located in the heart of the Purchase College campus, the project will break ground this summer and open to residents in late 2022/early 2023.

The community will offer 220 independent living homes comprised of 174 one- and two-bedroom apartments with underground reserved parking, and 46 two-bedroom villas with attached two-car garages.

Residents will be able to live on campus, attend classes, and collaborate with students.

Residents will enjoy access to an exclusive array of amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, movie theatre, spa and salon, dining venues, on-site health center and the Learning Commons, designed for intergenerational learning featuring performance and exhibition areas, classrooms, a multimedia lab, studios for art and movement and a café.

"The concept of building a senior learning facility on the campus of Purchase College was a decade in the making, and it has made headlines across the country. The release of the virtual reality renderings is now taking it to the next level - showing how special the amenities of the community will be combined with the benefit of being on one of the most vibrant campuses in the nation," said Ashley Wade, Director of Marketing for Broadview at Purchase College.

For more information, visit broadviewseniorliving.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senior-learning-community-at-purchase-college-releases-stunning-virtual-reality-renderings-of-groundbreaking-project-301221205.html

SOURCE Broadview Senior Living