Senior Helpers Ranks #135 On Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 List, Up 114 Spots From 2020

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, has been ranked #135 on Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 list. This is the tenth consecutive year the company has been recognized, jumping 114 spots from last year. Of the 500 companies listed, Senior Helpers was named among the top-ranked national homecare providers, taking the second spot in the at-home care category. As more families look to in-home care for their loved ones, especially during the global pandemic, this recognition validates Senior Helpers' services as essential and vital to keeping seniors healthy and independent.

"We are honored to make Entrepreneur's list of top franchise businesses for the tenth year in a row, proving our nationwide network continues to provide valuable investment opportunities for entrepreneurs," said Rob Cantrell, VP of Franchise Development at Senior Helpers. "Our company is built upon a diverse network of franchisees that value safe and quality care for each and every one of our clients. Whether they have a background in marketing, sales or operations, we offer amazing training programs and franchisee support to ensure the success of every location."

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems ® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, the company has consistently taken unprecedented steps to ensure the safety of its caregivers, staff and clients. Senior Helpers was one of the first home care providers to source and ship the necessary PPE to every Senior Helpers location nationwide. The company continually offers updated protocols in weekly communications within the organization on COVID-19 so that staff feel comfortable and prepared. The organization offers extensive staff training with courses that include topics such as Hand Hygiene, Infection Control, Influenza Prevention and Transmission-Based Precaution — all so that clients can age safely and gracefully in the comfort of their own home.

More than 1,000 companies applied for this year's ranking, according to Entrepreneur. To see the full list of the Franchise 500, click here . Results can also be seen in the publication's January/ February 2021 issue.

Senior Helpers Franchise is a top low-cost franchise, with a franchise fee of $49,500 and total investment between $109,300- $150,800. For more information on the Senior Helpers franchise opportunity, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ .

About Senior Helpers ® Senior Helpers ® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers ® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers ® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

Contact: Shelby HudakHavas Formula(619) 234-0345 SeniorHelpers@HavasFormula.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senior-helpers-ranks-135-on-entrepreneurs-2021-franchise-500-list-up-114-spots-from-2020-301219291.html

SOURCE Senior Helpers