Senior Helpers Of Northern Colorado Awarded 2020 Best Of NOCO Winner

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, today announced its Senior Helpers of Northern Colorado location was named winner of Best In-Home Senior Care in Northern Colorado by NOCO Style Magazine. Out of the five companies highlighted within the In-Home Care category, Senior Helpers of Northern Colorado earned the top spot for 2020. The outstanding work and safe, compassionate care that Senior Helpers caregivers and staff have provided to the local community and surrounding areas in the past year — especially throughout the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic — helped the company achieve this recognition.

"NOCO Style's Best Of winners are truly chosen by the community and represent those businesses who operate with a high sense of integrity and quality. These winners are a barometer of who is the top tier in our community," commented Angie Grenz, NOCO Style editor.

"We are so proud to be recognized by the region's leading lifestyle publication as the number one in-home care company in Northern Colorado this year," said Gil Atanasoff, owner and executive director of Senior Helpers of Northern Colorado. "It's our utmost priority to provide the safest and highest quality of care for each and every one of our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide personalized care and companionship to our local community."

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems ® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

The company has taken unprecedented steps to ensure the safety of its caregivers, staff and clients. Senior Helpers was one of the first home care providers to source and ship the necessary PPE to every Senior Helpers location nationwide. The company continues to offer updated protocols in weekly communications within the organization on COVID-19 so that staff feel comfortable and prepared. The organization offers extensive staff training with courses that include topics such as Hand Hygiene, Infection Control, Influenza Prevention and Transmission-Based Precaution — all aimed so that clients can age safely and gracefully in the comfort of their own home.

The recognition is based on over 174,000 votes received by publication readers from July 1 to September 30, 2020.

For more information on Senior Helpers of Northern Colorado, visit www.seniorhelpers.com/co/fort-collins.

About Senior Helpers ® Senior Helpers is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council — an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senior-helpers-of-northern-colorado-awarded-2020-best-of-noco-winner-301197993.html

SOURCE Senior Helpers