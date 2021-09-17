Senior Care Authority And Sequoia Senior Solutions Presents Third Annual Living With Dementia Conference

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority , the nation's premier senior placement and eldercare consulting franchise, has partnered with Sequoia Senior Solutions, a leader in home care, to offer a roadmap of resources, including education and support for families, professionals and participants across the country whose lives are touched by dementia.

The virtual conference will be held on Tuesday, September 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST. A $40 donation to the Walk to End Alzheimer's, will grant you full access to the online event that includes insightful perspectives from the following presenters:

Lisa Isbell, MA, CSA, Certified Dementia Practitioner - What My Kids Need to Know

Bridget Mackay , Estate Planning Attorney- It's Never Too Soon to Plan, Don't Let It be Too Late

, Estate Planning Attorney- Matt Gurwell , Founder of Beyond Driving with Dignity - Resolving the Complex Issues of Older Drivers

, Founder of Beyond Driving with Dignity - Cynthia Perthuis , CSA, CADDCT, CDP - Finding the Right Words: How to Have "The Talk"

, CSA, CADDCT, CDP - John Wotring , Dementia Specialist, Owner of Primrose Special Alzheimer's Living - Breakthroughs in Dementia Medications

, Dementia Specialist, Owner of Primrose Special Alzheimer's Living - Jill Zimmerman , Activity Director, Clearwater of Sonoma Hills Holding on and Letting Go

, Activity Director, Clearwater of Sonoma Hills Christi Keith - CEO, Anchor Hospice - Palliative Care vs. Hospice

- CEO, Anchor Hospice - Ariana Myers , Alzheimer's Association - Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

, Alzheimer's Association - Gabriella Ambrosi , President, Sequoia Senior Solutions & Marcy Baskin , VP of Franchisee Support and Training, Senior Care Authority- Move or stay? Options in Senior Care

"By offering this as a live-streamed event, more people will be equipped with the info they need to make informed decisions, know all their options and how to best advocate for their loved ones or clients living with dementia," said Marcy Baskin, CSA, CDP and Vice President of Franchise Support and Training at Senior Care Authority. "Many of us have our own experiences with dementia and we know that no one should have to face this alone. This event is designed to relieve as much of the burden of unknowns, concerns and questions that arise and to provide a clear path to more resources."

For more information and to register, visit http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=po9t9nbbb&oeidk=a07eiebk6ef910d6b14

About Senior Care Authority Senior Care Authority® is a Senior Placement and Eldercare Consulting organization based in Petaluma, California. The network is comprised of locally owned and professionally trained advisors who assist families in the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. They also offer advocacy, family coaching and eldercare consulting, including facilitating essential conversations between family members, locating a skilled nursing facility, home care agency or caregiver selection, long distance caregiving, finding the right resources and learning how to access them or regular check-in visits to loved ones. To learn more about Senior Care Authority and franchise opportunities, visit SeniorCareAuthority.com .

About Sequoia Senior Solutions Sequoia Senior Solutions provides peace of mind to North Bay Area ( California) seniors and their family members. Services include friendly companionship, assistance with personal care, bathing and grooming, light housekeeping, errands and shopping, meal preparation and medication reminders, and are aimed at making it possible for older adults to continue living in their own homes for as long as possible.

Sequoia Senior Solutions is a licensed Home Care organization through the California Department of Social Services. All caregivers are fully employed, are covered by workers' compensation, bonded and insured. All caregivers have passed an extensive background check and have been highly trained in caring for the senior population.

Services are provided in Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Lake and Mendocino counties.

Visit SequoiaSeniorSolutions.com or email to: admin@SequoiaSeniorSolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senior-care-authority-and-sequoia-senior-solutions-presents-third-annual-living-with-dementia-conference-301379578.html

SOURCE Senior Care Authority