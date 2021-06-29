Senet And ADTRAN Partner To Deliver Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® Connectivity To The Enterprise

Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ADTRAN ®, Inc.

Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ADTRAN ®, Inc. (ADTN) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver carrier-grade LoRaWAN® network services for IoT applications across enterprise and campus environments.

Through this collaboration, the ADTRAN 7310-08 IoT Gateway is now certified to operate with Senet's cloud-based network management platform, providing businesses, VARs and system integrators a clear path to deploying and managing cost effective and secure LoRaWAN connectivity in and around commercial buildings at scale. Key benefits include:

Rapid deployment and easy configuration on the Senet network with ADTRAN's IoT App and the micro-sized 7310-08, 8-channel LoRaWAN IoT gateway.

Integration with Senet's cloud-based network operating system, including OSS/BSS features engineered to easily coordinate and scale the delivery of network services beyond the capabilities of a standalone LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS).

New business and revenue generation opportunities through participation in the Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™).

"Businesses are realizing the strain distributed IoT deployments can put on their network and look for solutions to better plan and manage IoT network resources and large scale sensor-based device deployments," said Keith Atwell, Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. "Partnering with Senet to provide out-of-the-box integration between our gateways and their cloud-hosted network services allows our customers to roll out IoT solutions of any size, knowing they are getting the carrier-grade quality the industry has come to expect from ADTRAN and on a network architected to scale with them as they grow."

With ADTRAN and Senet removing the complexities of network deployment and management, businesses can focus on improving operations and safety through a broad range of wirelessly-connected solutions. ADTRAN's micro-sized, 8-channel LoRaWAN IoT gateway is ideal for a broad range of Smart Building applications, including asset tracking, equipment monitoring, lighting controls, room occupancies, biometrics, motion sensing and contact tracing.

"It is one thing to select the most appropriate wireless technology to meet the needs of business-critical IoT projects, but quite another to manage it within a distributed organization," said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. "However, with the right network infrastructure and management services in place, enterprise organizations can rapidly overcome the more common challenges. Our partnership with ADTRAN gives businesses a clear path to using a diverse range of LoRaWAN-powered sensors to automate processes and gain new and actionable insights into their operations."

For more information on Senet's carrier-grade network services for critical infrastructure and essential business applications, download Senet's new whitepaper: The Value of Carrier-Grade Network Service for the Delivery of LoRaWAN IoT Solutions.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at www.adtran.com, Linkedin and Twitter.

