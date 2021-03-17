SenesTech To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results On Thursday, March 25, 2021

Financial results to be released after market close; Conference call to be conducted at 5:00 pm ET

PHOENIX, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) - Get Report, a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET, to review the results.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 308-3351 or (412) 317-5407.

Live Webcast Information:Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/.

Replay:A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10153336. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/ for 90 days.

About SenesTechSenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations and financial performance; any measures the Company has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations the Company may have with respect thereto; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; deployment of the Company's product; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senestech-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-march-25-2021-301249590.html

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.