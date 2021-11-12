Seneca Foods Names New Director

MARION, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Seneca Foods Corporation (the "Company") has appointed Kraig H. Kayser as a member of the Board effective November 10, 2021. Mr. Kayser will fill a current vacancy resulting from the passing of the Company's Founder and Chairman, Arthur S. Wolcott. As a result of Mr. Kayser's appointment, the size of the Board will remain unchanged at nine members and Mr. Kayser will serve in the Class of Directors with a term expiring in 2023.The Board also appointed Mr. Kayser as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Kayser is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, serving in this role from 1993 to his retirement from the position in 2020. From 1991 to 1993, he was the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Mr. Kayser previously served as a member of the Company's Board beginning in 1985 up until to his retirement from the Board in 2020. Mr. Kayser is also a director of Moog Inc. where he serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Kayser is currently serving on the Board of Trustees of Cornell University. He received a B.A. from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.

"We are pleased to announce that Kraig will be rejoining the Board. His extensive knowledge of the Company and the Industry will be invaluable as we explore opportunities for the future." stated Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from over 1,600 American farms. Seneca holds the largest share of the retail private label, food service, and export canned vegetable markets, distributing to over 90 countries. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby's®, Aunt Nellie's®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols "SENEA" and "SENEB". SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

Contact: Timothy J. Benjamin, Chief Financial Officer 315-926-8100