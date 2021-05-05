SendtoNews Changes Name To STN Video

The Online Video Platform will continue to deliver the best in digital video content, technology and monetization under a new name and look that better reflects their comprehensive product offering.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - North America's largest independent Online Video Platform, formerly known as SendtoNews, has announced today that they have changed their name to STN Video.

After a decade building the best digital video player and platform technology, compiling the most comprehensive library of premium digital video content, and an unparalleled monetization stack, the change of name to STN Video more accurately reflects the company's evolution into a full-service online video platform offering. From Sports to News (STN) STN Video has every publisher, and every publisher's entire site, covered with rich, contextually relevant video content proven to keep users on page longer and increase revenue.

"Everything we do is aimed at helping our publishing and content partners thrive in a digital environment" says STN Video CEO Matthew Watson . "Our mission hasn't changed, and we will continue to provide unmatched service and leadership in the industry. STN Video now accurately reflects our focus, offering and commitment to our partner's goals."

Evidence of STN Video's commitment to helping their partners grow by providing premium digital video content, technology and monetization can be seen in a recent case study conducted with the Las Vegas Review-Journal . After adopting the entirety of the STN Video Online Video Platform the Review Journal was able to see a 710% increase in video views, 536% increase in video revenue and 44% increase in page views.

Along with a new name, STN Video will feature a new logo and colour palate, all of which can be seen on their website STNVideo.com

About STN VideoSTN Video is an award-winning online video platform that solves digital video for publishers, content creators, and advertisers.

STN Video supplies digital publishers with premium content, advanced player technology, and reliable revenue. With a library of up to 5,000 new videos every day, the STN Video online video platform serves over 1,800 publishers and hundreds of premium content providers at zero cost.

STN Video's partners include publishers like the NY Post, NY Daily News, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, and premium content providers like MLB, NBA, Bloomberg, AP and Rolling Stone.

