Sendlane And ClickBank Partnership Empowers Ecommerce Retailers With Behavior- And Data-Driven Communications

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendlane, a leader in email and SMS marketing automation for eCommerce merchants, announced today that it has partnered with ClickBank, a leading global digital retailer, and affiliate marketplace. The partnership will give Sendlane clients the ability to quickly and easily integrate affiliate marketing capabilities into their business mix, while ClickBank vendors can enjoy Sendlane's best-in-class email and SMS marketing automation.

The Sendlane partnership allows for one-click integration into ClickBank stores, allowing vendors to sync data in real-time and communicate with customers based on collected data such as a specific product, repeat buying cycles, order values, location, and more. Sendlane also allows vendors to automatically trigger relevant, hyper-personalized messages to customers based on a range of customer types and events, including purchases, refunds, and abandoned carts -- all in pursuit of driving long-term value.

"I myself was a Clickbank Platinum Vendor before starting Sendlane," said Jimmy Kim, CEO of Sendlane. "We understand the pain points Clickbank vendors face every day, including the specific needs of direct-response marketers who have a hybrid business model that includes using affiliate marketing to increase CLTV -- we know what success looks like. That's why we're thrilled to join forces with ClickBank to deliver value for all of our customers."

"Sendlane was a natural choice for us to partner with due to their best-in-class native integration and stellar support," said Kelly Householder, CEO of ClickBank. "Our entrepreneurs need the highest-quality tools and capabilities available, and Sendlane provides exactly that."

The partnership between Sendlane and ClickBank is active and capabilities are live as of the time of this announcement.

About Sendlane

Sendlane is a behavior-based email marketing automation tool built to help eCommerce stores turn their online shoppers into lifetime customers. The platform has grown to over 1,700 users and is used by the top digital marketers and eCommerce store owners across the web, successfully delivering billions of emails. Sendlane is dedicated to consistently growing, evolving, and providing industry-leading, 24/7 live chat — 30 second response time support as well as an expert team of dedicated customer support managers, offering a white-glove service style approach.

About ClickBank

ClickBank is a global digital retailer and leading affiliate marketplace. Our ecosystem enables our clients to launch, scale, and support physical and digital products and connect with affiliates to promote them. We empower entrepreneurs with the freedom to work and live across the globe, fuel their purpose and live the life of their dreams.

ClickBank is recognized as an industry leader with quality products and compliance in the e-commerce space by working closely with product creators, digital marketers, banks and credit card companies to mitigate risks including fraud and cyber-attacks.

