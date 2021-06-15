Sendero Wealth Management Surpasses $4.4 Billion In Assets Managed

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendero Wealth Management, a private, partner-led wealth management firm in San Antonio announced today it has surpassed $4.4 billion in assets under management (AUM). Sendero has expanded its reach in recent years, attracting top talent, opening its services to a wider group of investors, and creating new service lines under Sendero Family Enterprise, to address complex client needs.

"We achieved this milestone by remaining true to our core values while evolving to exceed client expectations during changing times," Sendero CEO Elizabeth Flavin Crawford said. "Independence is key to our success because it allows us to move beyond numbers to focus on helping people achieve their dreams and care for their families. We designed this business to serve generations."

In 2017, Sendero expanded its clientele from investors with $5 million in assets to those with at least $1 million and above. Sendero also launched several custom services to meet the needs of its growing client base:

Family Office employs expert advisors to offer a spectrum of services ranging from organizing a business for sale to real estate services and consolidated investment reporting.

employs expert advisors to offer a spectrum of services ranging from organizing a business for sale to real estate services and consolidated investment reporting. Family Foundations assists families and select institutions in their philanthropic endeavors, removing the burden of administration by providing a turnkey grant management system.

assists families and select institutions in their philanthropic endeavors, removing the burden of administration by providing a turnkey grant management system. Women & Wealth brings women together for conversation, support, education and empowerment around their finances.

brings women together for conversation, support, education and empowerment around their finances. Family Legacyoffers families guidance as they tackle often emotional conversations about planning for the future.

"Sendero's growth validates that we are meeting the needs of the individuals, families and institutions we serve by putting people first," Sendero President Ed Hart said. "Throughout the pandemic, we reached out to our clients and community, just to check on their well-being. We had local nonprofits join our weekly webinars to spotlight areas of need. We embraced technology, flexibility and work-life balance, and we are going to harness these tools to make Sendero even stronger."

Sendero is comprised of strategists and global financial experts with diverse and complementary backgrounds. Investment advisors at Sendero average 31 years in the industry. Our staff have an average tenure of nine years with the firm, which was founded in 2008. The organization's collaborative culture is fueled by a strong commitment to innovation, employee involvement, and corporate philanthropy.

About Sendero Wealth ManagementSendero Wealth Management (Sendero) is a private wealth management firm in San Antonio serving clients with investable assets of $1 million and above. As an established partner-led firm, Sendero has built its legacy on the core values of trust, honor, respect, service and family. Highly valued clients include multigenerational families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, select institutions and charitable organizations. The team is comprised of strategists and global financial experts with diverse and complimentary backgrounds. They deliver high-touch service and educate clients while building, implementing and managing wealth solutions.

